Enterprise Search Market to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2032 at 9.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growing trend of digital transformation initiatives that accelerate across Industries is one of the major factors driving the global market growth. In addition, diversity of data, increase in adoption of document management solution in e-commerce sectors, and increase in usage of chatbots and virtual assistants are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enterprise Search Market by Component (Solution and Service), Type (Conversational Search, Multimedia Search and Multilingual Search), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, Retail and E-Commerce, Travel and Hospitality, Media and Entertainment, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032". According to the report, the enterprise search industry generated $5 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach at $12.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2032.



Prime determinants of growth

The growing trend of digital transformation initiatives that accelerate across Industries is one of the major factors driving the global market growth. In addition, diversity of data, increase in adoption of document management solution in sectors, and increase in usage of chatbots and virtual assistants are expected to propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, a surge in technological advancements is expected to create numerous opportunities for the growth of the market. However, data privacy and security concerns hamper the growth of the market.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/326

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5 Billion Market Size in 2032 $12.2 Billion CAGR 9.6 % No. of Pages in Report 268 Segments covered Component, Type, Deployment Mode, Enterprise Size, Industry Vertical, and Region. Drivers Digital transformation initiatives that accelerate across Industries. Increase in adoption of document management solution in sectors. Opportunities Surge in technological advancements Restraints Data privacy and security concerns

Buy this Complete Report (268 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-search-market/purchase-options

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting of nearly two-thirds of the enterprise search market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The surge in technological breakthroughs in several industries has proliferated numerous opportunities for the solution segment in the market. However, the service segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period as enterprise search services are increasingly implemented in various industries.

The conversational search segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the conversational search segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the enterprise search market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Conversational search offers a range of benefits that enhance the way users interact with digital platforms and find information. However, the multimedia search segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2032. This technology is increasingly integrated into various applications and platforms, enhancing content discoverability in a visually driven digital landscape.

The on-premise segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for two-fifths of the enterprise search market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The industries prefer on-premise model owing to high data security and less data breach as compared to cloud based deployment models, which drives the demand for on-premises deployment model within the sectors. However, the cloud segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2032. The rise in the integration cloud based solution for cost-effective and secure bank operations in various industries is further expected to propel global market growth.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprises segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing of nearly two-thirds of the enterprise search market revenue, as enterprise search solutions are increasingly being deployed in these organizations. These factors further drive the demand for this segment in the global market. However, the small and medium-sized enterprises segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly driven by the cost-efficient solutions provided by various organizations.

The BFSI segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the enterprise search market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The increase in demand for enterprise search solutions in BFSI sector further creates lucrative opportunities for this segment in the global market. However, the healthcare sector is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.5% from 2023 to 2032. The increase in security breaches related to medical records, life support systems, and device data in healthcare organizations is fueling the demand for enterprise search solutions.

North America region to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, the North America segment held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the enterprise search market revenue. The increasing investment of businesses and government bodies in advanced technologies such as cloud-based services, AI, ML, and IoT to improve customer experience are anticipated to propel the growth of the enterprise search market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, and is likely to enhance the market growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in penetration of digitalization and higher adoption of advanced technology which are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the market in this region.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/326

Leading Market Players: -

OpenText Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Google LLC

SAP SE

EMC Corporation

Attivio

X1 Discovery, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the enterprise search market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different countries. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

Customer Experience Management Software Market Expected to Reach USD 23,835 Million by 2027

Customer Relationship Management Market Expected to Reach $96.39 Billion by 2027

Predictive Maintenance Market Expected to Reach $31.97 Billion by 2027

Enterprise Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market is Expected to Reach $53.06 Billion By 2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies, and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/4406001/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg