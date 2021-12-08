Enterprise Networking Market Size Will Grow at a CAGR of 6.36% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Enterprise Networking Market is Segmented by Component (Product and Service), Deployment Mode (On-Premise and Cloud), Application (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Media and Communication, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, Transportation and Logistics, Government and Utilities and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast up to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Networking Category.

The Enterprise Networking Market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 6.36% CAGR by 2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the enterprise networking market are:

The growing necessity for businesses to go digital in order to remain competitive is expected to increase the need for agile networks, as well as the value and importance of virtual and software-defined networking. This trend is expected to drive the growth of the enterprise networking market.

Companies are focusing their efforts on updating their networks in order to boost wireless capacity. Additionally, they are investing in modernizing their system, which is expected to drive enterprise network market growth throughout the forecasted time.

Due to ongoing technological breakthroughs in wireless LAN technology and high-speed Ethernet switches, the enterprise networking market is likely to grow. This technology is critical for the creation of smaller, more efficient chipsets and modules with additional capabilities. Over the projected period, rising demand for high-speed Ethernet switches is expected to open up new growth opportunities for the enterprise networking market players.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE ENTERPRISE NETWORKING MARKET:

Despite the fact that governments have instituted lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading, a big amount of data is being uploaded to the cloud as a result of work from home and remote work. As a result, demand for enterprise networking solutions to share files between computers is predicted to surge, thereby boosting the enterprise networking market growth. Furthermore, enterprise networking market growth is likely to be aided by the proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and the expansion of the mobile workforce. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, which promotes the usage of any device, anywhere, is increasing the need for invasive wireless networks and mission-critical mobility applications.

Small and medium-sized enterprises are likely to continue investing in networking to prepare for technology changes and to help them achieve their expansion ambitions. This trend is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for enterprise networking market players.

Furthermore, the enterprise networking market expansion can be ascribed to an increase in the number of occurrences of cyber theft in banking and defense institutions. The increasing complexity and diversity of cyber-attacks have prompted businesses to invest in network security equipment in order to limit the risk of large-scale data theft. Apart from deploying standard firewalls and restricting user access, several firms are pursuing more comprehensive cybersecurity solutions. This provides a fantastic opportunity for developers to experiment with novel defense strategies. Businesses will be able to employ smart machine skills to spot dangers early and adopt proactive methods in defending their information if AI is used to construct intuitive, efficient systems.

Government initiatives in developing economies to establish smart cities, close the digital divide and improve financial inclusion are likely to boost the growth of the enterprise networking market.

ENTERPRISE NETWORKING MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on components, The services sector is expected to increase at a healthy rate. The demand for services such as training and consulting, integration and maintenance, and managed services is increasing. The market for integration and maintenance services is booming, as these services help service providers and enterprise customers upgrade, integrate, and develop progressive networks for cloud network function virtualization settings.

Based on the deployment model, On-premise deployment accounts for the largest component of the enterprise networking industry. Most businesses use the on-premise deployment approach to deploy network monitoring and management systems, which provides better network resource management and security. To avoid cyber-attacks and data theft, businesses want to keep their data local, which is driving the popularity of on-premise deployment methods.

Based on the application, the BFSI segment has the largest share. This is due to the expanding number of hyper-connected networks and the increasing deployment of digital platforms.

Because of the growing popularity of cloud computing and network virtualization technologies, the demand for network management and monitoring solutions to track data security has risen dramatically. Since then, BFSI has been attempting to implement cyber-security rules and develop a proper network security methodology to combat cyber-attacks.

North America held the largest Enterprise Networking market share, owing to rising demand for residential and commercial construction, as well as widespread public knowledge of the benefits of using Enterprise Networking. The established network ensures a steady stream of income.

ENTERPRISE NETWORKING MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Key Companies

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.,

Cisco Systems, Inc.,

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.,

Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd.,

McAfee LLC,

Riverbed Technology, Inc.,

Netscout, Symantec Corporation,

Trend Micro Inc.,

Juniper Networks Inc.,

Dell Technologies.

