Enterprise Mobility Ushers in New Era

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose led and people first, Enterprise has been moving mobility forward for more than 65 years. Now, as this global leader reaffirms its mobility ambition and looks to partner with others to help shape future experiences, the business is connecting its full portfolio of offerings – car rental, fleet management, flexible vehicle hire, carsharing, vanpooling, car sales, truck rental, vehicle subscription, luxury rental, technology solutions and more – under a new corporate brand. Introducing: Enterprise Mobility™.

"Since day one, we've been inspired by a bold idea: creating better experiences for how the world moves," said Enterprise Mobility President and CEO Chrissy Taylor. "This marks the beginning of our next chapter, reinforcing our 90,000-strong global team's commitment to deliver exceptional service for partners, customers and neighbors – innovating with intention to meet their ever-changing needs."

The motivation behind the shift is to reflect the business' evolution from a fleet of seven cars, more than six decades ago, to a global network of mobility solutions serving consumers, businesses and governments.

"We were founded as a car leasing business and are best known today as the world's largest car rental provider. Yet, the business has evolved immensely in terms of geography, offerings and customer segments served," said Taylor. "Enterprise Mobility brings together the full portfolio we have to offer as we continue to invest heavily to meet customer mobility needs today and into the future."

With today's announcement, Enterprise Mobility has launched a new visual identity and corporate purpose: Advance the world, one journey at a time. The refreshed visual identity pays homage to the iconic dual parallel lines in the Executive Leasing logo from 1965.

"More than just an 'e', Enterprise Mobility embodies the incredible journey of our business, both where we come from and where we are going," added Taylor.

All Enterprise Mobility brands, including Enterprise Rent-A-Car®; National Car Rental®; Alamo®; Enterprise CarShare® and Car Club®; Enterprise Fleet Management®; Enterprise Car Sales®; Enterprise Truck Rental ®; Enterprise Flex-E-Rent®; Exotic Car Collection by Enterprise®; Commute with Enterprise®; Subscribe with Enterprise®; and Entegral® will remain unchanged as key offerings in its portfolio.

Established in 2009, the organization's previous corporate brand identity, Enterprise Holdings, was created following Enterprise Rent-A-Car's 2007 acquisition of Vanguard Car Rental Group, parent to the National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

About Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise Mobility is a leading provider of mobility solutions including car rental, fleet management, carsharing, vanpooling, truck rental, luxury rental, retail car sales and vehicle subscription, as well as other transportation technology services and solutions, to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Enterprise Mobility, inclusive of its subsidiaries and franchisees, and affiliate, Enterprise Fleet Management, manage a diverse fleet of 2.3 million vehicles through an integrated network of nearly 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in more than 90 countries and territories. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Enterprise Mobility manages the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo brands.

