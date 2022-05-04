Enterprise Mobility Market to Develop at CAGR of 20.5% During 2021-2031; Says TMR

Demand for cloud-based solutions enriching prospects; Asia Pacific emerging as a potentially lucrative market, fuelled by remarkable expansion of IT sector

Rise in adoption of IoT in various industries fuelling new revenue streams in enterprise mobility market; benefits of IoT in education, retail, BFSI, transportation, and government to unlock lucrative frontiers for enterprise mobility solutions providers

ALBANY, N.Y., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deployment of enterprise mobile solutions and management services has grown steadily in numerous industries to help improve the productivity of employees using mobile devices in remote working options. Need for securing corporate data present in mobile devices in the backdrop of growing use of cloud to access these data is expanding lucrative avenues in the enterprise mobility market. The global valuation of the enterprise mobility market is projected to surpass US$ 22.79 Bn by 2031.

Mobile devices are increasingly being used by employees in companies across several industries notably education, retail, BFSI, transportation, and government, observed a recent study by TMR on the enterprise mobility market. After the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, enterprise mobility management began gathering immense traction among IT administration to maintain the security of mobile devices in remote working environment. The trend offered a robust push toward commercialization of various products and services in the enterprise mobility market.

Enterprise mobility applications and management solutions offers IT admins various support solutions to the employees such as remote device troubleshooting. Growing access to digital assets mainly on the back of penetration of IoT in business processes is catalysing profitable avenues in the enterprise mobility market.

Key Findings of Enterprise Mobility Market Study

Rapid Penetration of Mobile Devices in Several Industry Verticals Underpins Massive Opportunities: The need for ensuring robust corporate data security on a mobile device has spurred the popularity of various solutions in the market, specifically the use of mobile identity management. Smartphones and mobile devices have made rapid inroads in numerous industries such as the BFSI, transport, retail, and education. Governments and businesses in the BFSI sector have made widespread adoption of enterprise mobility solutions. Rise in demand for these for support and control of operations remotely is expanding lucrative avenue in the enterprise mobility market.

Cloud-based Solutions Gathering Traction: The past few years have witnessed substantial growth of deployment of cloud-based solutions, thus generating vast revenue possibilities in the enterprise mobility market. The preference for cloud-based enterprise mobility solutions is underpinned by the benefits of scalability, affordability, and agility. In addition, these solutions are viewed to be cost-effective. Of note, cloud-based deployment of enterprise mobility management (EMM) has increased substantially in recent years.

Rise in Adoption of IoT Expanding Horizon: Expanding IoT framework in enterprises has opened up new frontiers in the enterprise mobility market. IoT technologies have enhanced the benefits that enterprise mobility offers to end users.

Enterprise Mobility Market: Key Drivers

Shifts in organizational structures of businesses is a key underpinning for connecting with corporate data assets. This is a key driving force for solutions and services in the enterprise mobility market.

Growing trend on remote working models for employees in companies in various countries has propelled the need for enterprise mobility management in order to improve the employees' productivity. The solutions are reinforcing corporate data security when the data is accessed on a mobile device for allowing employees to work on-the-go.

Enterprise Mobility Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a remarkably lucrative region in the global enterprise mobility market. Rapid digital transformation of business processes and the strides in e-commerce have expanded the avenue for the Asia Pacific enterprise mobility market. The revenue growth is majorly fuelled by the penetration of smart mobile devices.

is a remarkably lucrative region in the global enterprise mobility market. Rapid digital transformation of business processes and the strides in e-commerce have expanded the avenue for the enterprise mobility market. The revenue growth is majorly fuelled by the penetration of smart mobile devices. North America is expected to hold a leading share of the global enterprise mobility market. Rise in demand for enterprise mobility solutions by government, BFSI, transportation, education, and retail. Increased focus of businesses on remote control of their operations have catalysed growth prospects.

Enterprise Mobility Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the enterprise mobility market are VMware, Inc., SOTI Inc., SAP SE, MobileIron, Miradore Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Matrix42 AG, IBM Corporation, Citrix Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., BlackBerry Limited., and 42Gears Mobility Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Global Enterprise Mobility Market: Segmentation

Enterprise Mobility Market, by Component

Software

Services

Professional



Managed

Enterprise Mobility Market, by Type

Mobile Device Management (MDM)

Mobile Application Management (MAM)

Mobile Content Management (MCM)

Mobile Identity Management (MIM)

Enterprise Mobility Market, by Deployment

Cloud

On-premise

Enterprise Mobility Market, by Vertical

BFSI

Transportation

Education

Retail

Others

Enterprise Mobility Market, by Region

North America

US



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Saudi Arabia



United Arab Emirates



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of South America

