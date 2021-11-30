Enterprise Migration to Cloud-based Communications Creates Growth Opportunities for the Global Desktop and Cordless Phone Market

For further information on this analysis, please visit: https://frost.ly/6qj

"To remain viable in the post-pandemic period, vendors need to quickly and efficiently embrace new business models, restructure the supply chain, and promptly manage delivery models," said Alaa Saayed, Director, Information & Communications Technologies at Frost & Sullivan. "Going forward, they should also offer flexible licensing options to mitigate business risks, including advanced Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) programs, offering customers flexible OPEX-based product acquisition leasing/renting options."

Saayed added: "As businesses continue to embrace hybrid work within the next two years, enterprise endpoints need to undertake a technology refresh to support both remote workers' specific needs and new requirements in physical office spaces."

As organizations migrate to hosted/cloud-based communications systems, vendors should focus on certain aspects across various segments of the market, including:

IP Desktop Phones: Adapt offering to a home work setting with devices that come with power supplies/adapters, potential Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, VPN automatic configuration, and plug-and-play provisioning.

