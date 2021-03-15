Enterprise Ireland marking St. Patrick's Day with over 50 virtual trade events across the world and launch of international Green Innovation campaign

The trade agency will host over 50 virtual trade events across the world to engage international partners and support the growth of Irish enterprise internationally. Ireland's Prime Minister, An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minster, An Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar and Ireland's Minister for Trade Promotion, Robert Troy will be participating in the virtual events series with Enterprise Ireland clients and international partners across the US, Europe, UK, IMEA and Asia Pacific regions over the St Patrick's Day period.

The global campaign 'Ready for a Green Future' focuses on the climate agenda, and as the world emerges from Covid-19 there is a need to build back better, prioritising sustainability and tackling the many environmental challenges that we face to deliver a green recovery.

The campaign showcases many world-leading Irish green innovators who are solving complex technical challenges and delivering sustainable and low carbon solutions to make renewable energy viable; reduce energy waste in our cities with smart technology; reduce agricultural waste and make construction cleaner.

Ready for a Green Future Campaign Video: https://youtu.be/2bfGAtoVsHI

Some Irish companies featured in the campaign include:

KEENAN's innovative diet feeder technology is paving the way for farms of all sizes to become part of a circular economy as they maximise efficiency, eliminate waste, and significantly reduce emissions.

innovative diet feeder technology is paving the way for farms of all sizes to become part of a circular economy as they maximise efficiency, eliminate waste, and significantly reduce emissions. CitySwift is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transport, making the most sustainable modes of transport more efficient and user-friendly.

is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transport, making the most sustainable modes of transport more efficient and user-friendly. Ecocem is addressing one of the world's largest carbon culprits, cement, by manufacturing a greener cement alternative with reduced carbon emissions.

is addressing one of the world's largest carbon culprits, cement, by manufacturing a greener cement alternative with reduced carbon emissions. Ocean Energy is capturing and converting the power of waves into electricity having developed the world's largest capacity floating wave energy device.

Launching the campaign today, Leo Varadkar, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment said: "St Patrick's Day is the day the world turns green as we come together to celebrate our national holiday. It's also a great opportunity to showcase Ireland's green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world.

"Moving away from fossil fuels and decoupling emissions from economic progress is the biggest challenge facing this generation. Ireland is fully committed to playing its part in the global effort. We are committed to reducing emissions by 7% on average by 2030 and to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Enterprise Ireland's Ready for a Green Future campaign highlights some of the Irish companies who are the early movers, the trail blazers who have sustainability at the core of their business. This St. Patrick's Day is the perfect time to showcase these green innovators and the positive contribution they are making to industries across the world."

Video message from Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, launching the campaign https://youtu.be/Qs8AGMoB4-s

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland, said: "Supporting Irish companies to reduce their carbon footprint and capitilise on opportunities emerging from the low-carbon transition is a key strategic priority for Enterprise Ireland. As Irish businesses recover from the impact of Covid-19 we need to also build resilience and work with researchers and innovators to ensure Irish companies are fully prepared and have the capabilities in place to meet the challenges of climate change and the substantial changes required across society to meet national and EU emissions targets, new standards, changing consumer and buyer preferences.

"Research, innovation and new technologies will play a vital role in enabling a greener future and at a time where there is a strong focus on a green recovery across the world, across the European Union and in Ireland. This St. Patrick's Day we are showcasing some of Ireland's best green innovators and key actors in our research and innovation ecosystem, who are enabling industries such as agriculture, construction and transport be more sustainable, making buildings greener, cutting pollution and supporting renewable energy production."

Ireland has been ranked 5th in the (MIT Technology Review) Green Future Index 2021, an index of 76 countries on their progress and commitment towards building a low carbon future. It measures the degree to which their economies are turning towards clean energy industry, agriculture and society through investment in renewables, innovation and green finance.

The 10 Irish green innovators featured in the Ready for the Green Future campaign are:

Abbey Machinery is supporting reduced carbon emissions with innovative farming technologies.

Keenan is promoting sustainability in farming with advanced, efficient diet feeders.

CitySwift is combating the climate crisis by using data to strategically improve public transit.

Cygnum is offering savings in the embodied energy of new builds with automated timber frame construction methods.

Davra is partnering with companies to use data for improved efficiency and environmental safety.

Ecocem is improving and promoting the use of a greener cement alternative.

GridBeyond is enabling cost-effective decarbonisation through advanced energy intelligence.

Hanley Energy is providing customized, efficient energy solutions to the world's most power heavy industries.

Ocean Energy is capturing and converting the power of waves into electricity through unique technology.

XOCEAN is operating an uncrewed, carbon-friendly vehicle to collect marine data with 1,000 x fewer emissions than an ordinary vessel.

For more visit: Ireland: Ready for a Green Future - The Irish Advantage

