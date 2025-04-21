Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 13.45%

Sustainable 13.45% CAGR Reflects Enduring Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), Demand Across Sectors

MIDDLETON, Mass., April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS) Market, projecting a compound annual growth rate of 13.45% through 2030. The newly published reports 'Market Share: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), 2025–2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' provide strategic intelligence for navigating the increasingly complex landscape of integration-led digital transformation.

The Next Growth Frontier in EiPaaS Platforms

In a hyperconnected digital world, EiPaaS has emerged as a mission-critical enabler of enterprise agility, allowing organizations to integrate applications, data sources, and business ecosystems across on-prem, cloud, and hybrid environments. As companies seek faster time-to-market, improved customer experiences, and lower integration debt, EiPaaS is becoming the backbone of digital modernization strategies across banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and government sectors.

According to Ipsita Chakrabarty, Analyst at QKS Group, "Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), is no longer a 'nice-to-have' middleware layer it's a core foundation for business innovation. Leading EiPaaS platforms now offer embedded AI, event-driven architecture, and API-centric capabilities that empower businesses to move at the speed of disruption."

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional EiPaaS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional EiPaaS platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top EiPaaS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top EiPaaS vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EiPaaS solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in EiPaaS solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: Analysis of how AI, event streaming, iPaaS convergence, and low-code workflows are transforming the integration space.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including the report profiles and benchmarks top EiPaaS vendors including MuleSoft (Salesforce), Boomi, Informatica, Software AG, SnapLogic, Workato, TIBCO, Jitterbit, Oracle, Microsoft Azure, SAP Integration Suite, IBM App Connect, Tray.io, Celigo, and WSO2.

Why This Matters for EiPaaS Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CSOs of the EiPaaS space, these insights are critical to identifying white space opportunities, validating regional investments, and refining product roadmaps. As integration becomes the linchpin of business composability and agility, EiPaaS vendors must ensure they deliver scalable, secure, and AI-infused integration experiences that enable enterprises to innovate at scale and cognitive capabilities that drive significant ROI.

Get Access to Exclusive Market Insights (single report or subscription offering)

Market Share: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-enterprise-integration-platform-as-a-service-eipaas-2024-worldwide-8755

Market Forecast: Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), 2025–2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-enterprise-integration-platform-as-a-service-eipaas-2025-2030-worldwide-8756

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America , Asia Pacific , European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including , , European Union, MEA, QKS TrendsNXT on EiPaaS market

on EiPaaS market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service (EiPaaS), market

report on the market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

Click below to learn more about Competitive Intelligence Service: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bhUQYdKd90A

To gain access to the full market insights, growth forecasts, and competitive analysis, Connect:

Shraddha Roy

PR & Media Relations

QKS Group

Regus Business Center

35 Village Road, Suite 100,

Middleton Massachusetts 01949

United States

Email: shraddha.r@qksgroup.com

Content Source: https://qksgroup.com/newsroom/enterprise-integration-platform-as-a-service-eipaas-on-a-steady-growth-path-projected-to-grow-through-2030-at-cagr-13-45-1078

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/qksgroup/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2501519/QKS_Group_Logo.jpg