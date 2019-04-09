Enterprise Holdings to Partner With Nippon Rent-A-Car in Japan

ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Holdings, the world's largest car rental operator, has announced a new partnership with Nippon Rent-A-Car International to expand car rental services in Japan. The two companies have entered into a franchise agreement that provides access to Enterprise's brands for visitors to Japan, as well as for Japanese residents traveling overseas.

Nippon Rent-A-Car

The agreement underscores Enterprise's commitment to continue its international expansion and offer customers access to Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands anywhere in the world.

The new partnership will enable tourists and business travelers to rent cars while visiting Japan. In addition, travelers from Japan heading overseas will be able to rent cars at more than 10,000 locations in 90 countries through Enterprise Holdings' global network.

Expanded Mobility Options

"As one of the top destinations in Asia, Japan is a vital market for our customers," said Peter Smith, Vice President of Global Franchising at Enterprise Holdings. "We're thrilled to partner with such a distinguished brand as Nippon Rent-A-Car to strengthen our global network and offer business and leisure travelers alike expanded mobility options in one of the world's most important economies."

The partnership will be launched in April 2019 at approximately 80 Nippon Rent-A-Car offices located at Japan's airports. These rental offices will feature the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands, as well as the Nippon Rent-A-Car brand, and will offer discounted rental rates.

As the partnership progresses over the next few years, both companies will work together to develop additional customer offerings and services.

As an established and well-respected car rental company in Japan, Nippon Rent-A-Car has 850 locations that give customers access to at least 42,000 vehicles throughout the country. Nippon has an existing partnership with National Car Rental that allows Japanese customers to reserve cars in the United States and Canada and enables North American travelers to book cars in Japan. This new partnership greatly expands the brands and locations that customers in both markets can choose to meet their mobility needs.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc., manages the largest and most diverse privately-owned fleet in the world through an integrated network of more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations. This global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises also operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in more than 90 countries. Combined, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliate Enterprise Fleet Management currently manage more than 2 million vehicles, employ 100,000 worldwide and accounted for $24.1 billion in revenue in fiscal year 2018. In total, the annual revenues of Enterprise Holdings and Enterprise Fleet Management rank near the top of the global travel industry, ahead of many airlines and most cruise lines, hotels, tour operators and online travel agencies. Since 2008, Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates have spent almost $2.4 billion making acquisitions and corporate-venture capital investments or commitments in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Ireland, Spain, Brazil and China. Enterprise Holdings currently is ranked as one of America's Largest Private Companies and if it were publicly traded, would rank on Fortune's list of the 500 largest American public companies.

