Enterprise Expands Across APAC, EMEA and LAC as Part of Company's Continued Investment in Global Network

The LAC openings include the first Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations in Aruba, Panama , St. Barts and St. Martin, as well as a total of 50 new locations in Brazil. The new Enterprise locations join the National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands in all five LAC areas. Enterprise Holdings owns all three brands.

In EMEA, Enterprise has added new branches in 16 countries, including Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and the United Kingdom. APAC openings include new branches in Australia, Guam and Japan.

These investments not only support demand for safe and reliable mobility options during the COVID-19 crisis but demonstrate Enterprise's commitment to support economies across the globe as they move out of travel restrictions.

"The global health crisis has had a massive impact on the whole of the transport sector, but by being bold and resilient, we have been able to invest in our network, increasing our presence across APAC, EMEA and LAC, and ensuring we are ready to support even more customers as they are ready to travel for business or leisure again," said Peter Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings. "Our presence at key transport hubs and extensive network of local branches mean we are well positioned to be part of wider integrated transport networks, which are being developed in many countries. The expansion of our network creates good jobs with excellent career prospects, and we are committed to continuing that investment and the technologies that support the business."

Reinforcing its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness in the car rental industry, Enterprise introduced its Complete Clean Pledge in 2020. The Pledge further enhances cleaning protocols across the company's brands and comprehensive portfolio of transportation options. This includes vehicle washing, vacuuming, general wipe down and sanitizing with a disinfectant that meets leading health authority requirements, with particular attention to more than 20 high-touch points.

About Enterprise Holdings

Enterprise Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of mobility solutions, owning and operating the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands through its integrated global network of independent regional subsidiaries and franchises. Enterprise Holdings and its affiliates offer extensive car rental, carsharing, truck rental, fleet management, retail car sales, as well as travel management and other transportation services to make travel easier and more convenient for customers. Privately held by the Taylor family of St. Louis, Mo., Enterprise Holdings manages a diverse fleet of nearly 1.7 million vehicles through a network of more than 9,500 fully staffed neighborhood and airport rental locations in nearly 100 countries and territories. For more information about Enterprise Holdings Inc., visit www.enterpriseholdings.com.

