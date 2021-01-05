Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Size USD 84740 Million By 2026 At CAGR Of 13.1% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Enterprise Content Management Market is segmented by Types - Records, Images, Web Pages, By Applications - Communication, Retails, Transportation, by Regions & Key players Regional Growth: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Internet Software Category.

The global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market size is projected to reach USD 84740 Million by 2026, from USD 40440 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.1% during 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of Enterprise Content Management Market size are increased need of companies to organize, categorize, and structure all of the content in a meaningful, easily explorable manner and rising demand of companies to deliver personalized content to the right audience through the right channels.

The report offers a comprehensive Enterprise Content Management Market forecast and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2021-2026. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by players for the period 2021-2026.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE MARKET SIZE

Increased demand for optimizing business processes boosting the adoption of enterprise content management market size. Content is generated exponentially in businesses, and this huge volume of data creates challenges for companies to gather the required information they need. This, in turn, hinders the productivity of employees and the project. For the management of content generated via the internet, social media, records are of great importance to businesses for the execution of sound business processes.

Enterprises are investing heavily in collecting reliable market research data, analyzing customer behavior, or analyzing competing strategies. With the implementation of an enterprise content management solution, the data will be standardized, and the data quality, precision, along with a single view opinion, will be high. All of these things would give companies a strong picture of the nature of the market. This feature of ECM is expected to drive the enterprise content management market size.

The arrival of cloud and hybrid deployment models is fuelling the growth of enterprise content management market size. Advances in cloud and analytics technologies, as well as the continued integration of social collaboration tools, have broadened the outlook for what ECM solutions can do. The sheer amount of content that is being generated and stored can be astounding; over time, advances in cloud and analytics technology will drive the need for improved usability and mobility among end-users.

ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT (ECM) MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

North America is expected to hold the largest Enterprise Content Management market share during the forecast period. This dominance of North America is attributed to the increased investments in Research and Development (R&D) activities. In addition, North America has been extremely receptive to the introduction of the latest technological developments, such as cloud and mobile technology integration with ECM solutions. Growing internet use has increased the generation of digital documents, and North America is at the forefront in deploying ECM mobile apps that are efficient in digital document transfer and collaboration between geographically diverse locations.

Latin America's Enterprise Content Management market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period as enterprises in this region are shifting towards cloud deployment.

KEY SEGMENT BY TYPE

Records

Images

Web Pages.

KEY SEGMENT BY APPLICATION

Communication

Retail

Transportation.

KEY SEGMENT BY REGIONS

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

KEY SEGMENT BY PLAYERS

Communication

Retail

Transportation

International Business Machines

Hewlett Packard

M-Files

Microsoft

Newgen Software

OpenText

Oracle

Xerox

Alfresco Software

Hyland Software.

