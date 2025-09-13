Enterprise Asset Management Market worth $9.02 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Enterprise Asset Management Market is expected to reach USD 9.02 billion by 2030 from about USD 5.87 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2025 to 2030.

Scope of the Report

Market Size Available for Years: 2020–2030

2020–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 5.87 billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 9.02 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 9.0%

9.0% Segments covered: Offering, Application, Deployment Type, Asset Class, Organization Size, Vertical

Offering, Application, Deployment Type, Asset Class, Organization Size, Vertical Region Highlight: Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The shift toward digital and connected operations is expected to drive the adoption of enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions. As organizations increasingly implement Industry 4.0 practices and smart factory initiatives, there is a growing need for digital tools that can support real-time asset monitoring and predictive maintenance. EAM platforms help streamline operations by enabling teams to track equipment performance, schedule maintenance, and collaborate across departments efficiently. They also integrate with IoT devices, ERP systems, and analytics platforms, providing centralized visibility into asset health and utilization. With automated alerts, data-driven insights, and performance dashboards, EAM ensures optimized asset management, reduced downtime, and extended equipment lifecycles. This makes it an essential solution for managing industrial assets effectively in connected and digitized operational environments.

Asset lifecycle management application segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

ALM applications enable organizations to manage assets throughout their entire lifecycle, from planning and acquisition to operation, maintenance, and decommissioning. The dominance of this segment is driven by industries' growing focus on optimizing asset performance, reducing downtime, and minimizing operational costs. By providing real-time visibility into asset health, usage, and performance, ALM applications allow companies to implement predictive maintenance, extend asset lifespans, and improve resource utilization.

The manufacturing, energy and utilities, transportation, and healthcare industries rely on ALM to ensure compliance, enhance reliability, and make informed investment decisions. Furthermore, integrating AI, IoT, and analytics within ALM applications supports data-driven decision-making and operational efficiency, reinforcing its position as the largest and most critical application segment in the EAM market during the forecast period.

Services offering segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The rapid growth of the services segment is driven by increasing demand for expert assistance in digital transformation initiatives, system customization, and predictive maintenance implementation across asset-intensive industries. Organizations rely on service providers to ensure seamless integration of EAM systems with ERP, IoT platforms, and other enterprise applications, enabling real-time monitoring, improved decision-making, and reduced downtime.

Moreover, the rising complexity of industrial assets and the need for regulatory compliance prompt businesses to invest in professional services for maintenance, upgrades, and technical support. These factors position the services segment as the fastest-growing offering type in the EAM market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The rapid industrialization in key countries such as China, Japan, and Australia/New Zealand is driving an increased demand for EAM systems. The rise of smart manufacturing, IoT-enabled equipment, predictive maintenance, and AI-driven solutions helps optimize asset performance, reduce operational costs, and support sustainable operations. Energy and utilities sectors leverage AI-enabled EAM for forecasting and energy management tools, strengthening cybersecurity and regulatory compliance through advanced EAM and grid management software.

Leading vendors such as SAP, IBM, and Hitachi Energy facilitate this transformation, positioning Asia Pacific as the fastest-growing market for EAM solutions and offering significant opportunities for vendors and technology providers.

Top Key Companies in Enterprise Asset Management Market:

Some of the enterprise asset management vendors are IBM (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Hexagon (Sweden), IFS (Sweden), Aptean (US), Trimble (US), ServiceNow (US), Hitachi Energy (Switzerland), and Ramco (India).

