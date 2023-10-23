Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market to Reach $142 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 18.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global enterprise agile transformation services market is driven y factors such as upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development, the rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation, and the increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses

NEW CASTLE, Del., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Enterprise Agile Transformation Services Market by Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), by Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT and Telecom, Retail, Media and Entertainment, Government and Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Hospitality, Others), by Service Type (Agile Consulting, Agile Development, Agile Training and Coaching, Agile Tools and System), by Methodology (Scrum, Scrum XP, Scrumban, Kanban, Custom Hybrid, Others), by Consumer Type (Individual Consumers, Trainer and Coaches, Corporations/Enterprises): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global enterprise agile transformation services market size was valued at $27.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $142 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Enterprise agile transformation services encompass a range of offerings designed to assist organizations in adopting agile principles and practices at a broader, enterprise-wide level. These services typically include agile coaching, training, consulting, and the provision of agile tools and platforms. Agile transformation services are typically provided by specialized firms that collaborate with a team of professionals and work closely with business organizations to create a customized agile transformation program.

Prime determinants of growth

The upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development and the increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses are driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation is expected to fuel the growth of enterprise agile transformation service market. However, frequent failure rates is projected to limit the growth of this market. Conversely, the rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries, such as manufacturing, retail, and healthcare, along with the robust growth of big data-based complex landscape are anticipated to provide numerous opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Download Sample Pages: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6201

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $27.6 Billion Market Size in 2032 $142 Billion CAGR 18.1 % No. of Pages in Report 585 Segments Covered Organization Size, Industry Vertical, Service Type, Methodology, Consumer Type, and Region. Drivers Upsurge in need for faster time-to-market in product development. Increase in need for better communication & collaboration among businesses. Rise in shift from traditional transformation toward agile transformation. Opportunities Rise in adoption of agile approaches among major non-IT industries. Robust growth of big data-based complex landscape. Restraints Frequent failure rates

Buy this Complete Report (585 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/enterprise-agile-transformation-services-market/purchase-options

Covid-19 Scenario

The enterprise agile transformation services market has witnessed significant growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, due to the rise in awareness regarding digitalization among the end-user, along with the growing need to adopt agile transformation services to survive in the COVID-19 crisis. Further, traditional business and operating models were under severe pressure to survive in the market during the COVID-19 lockdown, owing to demand and supply gaps. In response to this, companies have leveraged remote working solutions, and reimagined the way they serve customers, which created new business models, enhanced technology capabilities, and assembled multi-disciplinary teams.

Moreover, organizations were closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and rapidly adapting their business strategy, which leading to better opportunities to support clients by rapidly delivering to changing business needs, which, in turn, is contributing toward the higher demand for enterprise agile transformation services market.

The agile development segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on service type, the agile development segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to the rise in the ability of agile development services to provide fast & reliable product development, customized application development, and mobile integration services. However, the agile tools and system segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 20.9% from 2023 to 2032 and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

The large enterprises segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to growing awareness and understanding of agile in large enterprises to improve vision of agile transformation and help to build a compelling awareness and aspiration. However, the small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 20.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rapid development of technology, which creates the demand for agile transformation services across SMEs.

The IT and Telecom management segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on industry vertical, the IT and telecom segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to the rise in need for agile services to manage customer base and to stay competitive in the IT industry. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 24.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the increase in the need to provide improved patient care and focus on the development of patient-friendly devices and patient care quality.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global enterprise agile transformation services market revenue, owing to the emergence of Industrial 4.0 revolution and rapid technological advancements, along with the favorable government support and initiatives in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.8% from 2023 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the emergence of Industrial 4.0 revolution and rapid technological advancements, along with the favorable government support and initiatives.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6201

Leading Market Players: -

Scrum Inc.

Scrumstudy

Scrum Alliance

Scrum Org

Project Management Institute (PMI)

Scaled Agile, Inc.

IC Agile

Agile Business Consortium Limited

Lean Agile Institute

Accenture Plc

Capgemini SE

ISOS Technology

Atlassian

Broadcom Inc.

Apptio

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global enterprise agile transformation services market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Trending Reports in ICT & Media Industry:

IoT in Smart Cities Market Size is Expected to Reach $931.5 Billion by 2032

Print on Demand Market Size is Expected to Reach $64.3 Billion by 2032

Commerce Cloud Market Size is Expected to Reach $138.2 Billion by 2032

AI in Video Games Market Size is Expected to Reach $11.4 Billion by 2032

Emotion AI Market Size is Expected to Reach $13.8 Billion by 2032

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:



United States

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

Int'l: +1-503-894-6022

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research