Enterome to present the significant potential of its Mimicry concept, platform and pipeline at BMO's Biopharma Spotlight Series conference - Immunology and Inflammation

PARIS, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its bacterial effector-based drug discovery platform, announces that its CEO, Pierre Belichard, will present at the BMO Biopharma Spotlight Series conference on Immunology and Inflammation, which will take place virtually April 6, 2022.

Presentation details

Enterome Presentation - Wednesday April 6, 2022 at 1:30 pm EST

Attendee wanting to listen to Enterome (Private) session or other sessions, please access using below.

Link: https://bmoapps.com

Event Code: 2022BSS2 (if prompted)

During the presentation, Dr Belichard will provide an overview of the Company's Molecular Mimicry concept and rationale that underpins its powerful discovery platform as well as the progress it has made with its advanced OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™ pipelines.

Contacts

About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its unique and powerful molecular mimicry discovery platform allowing to uncover new biological insights from million of gut bacteria proteins in constant cross-talk with the human body.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics™, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. First clinical proof of concept data with EO2401 is anticipated in H1 2022. A second OncoMimics candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof of concept is planned for H1 2023

EndoMimics™, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023

Enterome employs 65 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. Since its inception, the company has raised a total of €96 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors and more than €120 million from pharmaceutical partnerships.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

