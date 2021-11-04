Enterome - Significant Progress with OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™ pipelines of transformational medicines for cancer and immune diseases

- First clinical proof of concept data with lead OncoMimics™ therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate EO2401 expected in H1 2022

- New Corporate Identity and Website Launched Today

PARIS, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterome, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class immunomodulatory drugs based on its unique ability to decode the gut microbiome's interaction with the immune system, announces the launch of its new corporate brand and visual identity supported by a new website.

These changes reflect the significant progress that Enterome has made with its two advanced, fully owned, OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™ pipelines of transformational medicines for cancer and immune diseases, respectively.

Enterome's most advanced OncoMimics™ drug candidates are:

EO2401, a therapeutic cancer vaccine candidate currently in clinical development for recurrent glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. EO2401 has already shown strong immunogenicity data in brain and adrenal cancer patients with clinical proof of concept data expected in H1 2022, and

EO2463, a second OncoMimic cancer vaccine, in clinical development for the treatment of indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma with clinical proof of concept data planned for H1 2023

In addition, the Company's most advanced EndoMimics™ candidate is:

EB1010, a new orally delivered bioactive and a potent local inducer of IL-10, which has been selected to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). EB1010 is expected to enter clinical trial in 2023

The Enterome name was created using a combination of the Greek prefix "ENTER", which means 'from the gut' and the suffix of gen'OME'. This name highlights Enterome's world-leading ability to interrogate the collective gut microbiome genome to identify and characterize bioactive proteins and peptides as a foundation to generate novel therapeutic vaccines and biological drugs.

Enterome's drug discovery platform leverages a unique combination of biocomputational tools and bioassays, to explore new therapeutic solutions from the world's largest database of 20 million functionally annotated full-length gut microbiome proteins. This use of cutting-edge tools means that Enterome's platform is more efficient than well established, labor-intensive drug discovery approaches. Enterome's platform has already demonstrated it is highly productive and has generated multiple pipelines of transformative drug candidates, targeting a broad range of therapeutic areas.

Visitors are encouraged to explore the website and sign up to receive our press releases at LINK.

Contacts

Enterome

Marine Perrier

Head of External Communications and Investor Relations

investorrelations@enterome.com

Media Relations

Sylvie Berrebi / Mark Swallow / David Dible

MEDiSTRAVA Consulting

Tel. +44 207 638 9571

enterome@medistrava.com



About Enterome

Enterome is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment of cancer and immune diseases. Enterome's pioneering approach to drug discovery is based on its world-leading ability to decode the interaction between the gut microbiome and the immune system.

Enterome's potentially first-in-class small protein and peptide drug candidates modulate the immune system by closely mimicking the structure, effect or actions of specific antigens, hormones, or cytokines.

Enterome is presently advancing two pipelines of drug candidates, OncoMimics™ and EndoMimics™, which have the potential to address cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, respectively:

OncoMimics™, a pipeline of therapeutic cancer vaccines. The lead candidate EO2401 is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with glioblastoma and adrenal tumors. First clinical proof of concept data with EO2410 is anticipated in H1 2022. A second OncoMimics candidate, EO2463 is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for indolent non-Hodgkin lymphomas. Clinical proof of concept is planned for H1 2023

EndoMimics™, a pipeline of next generation bioactives acting like human hormones or cytokines for the treatment of immune diseases. EB1010, the lead candidate, is a potent local inducer of IL-10 designed to provide improved therapeutic outcomes for patients with IBD. EB1010 is expected to enter the clinic in 2023

Enterome employs 60 people and is headquartered in Paris, France. The company has raised a total of €96 million from Europe- and US-based life science investors.

For more information, please visit the company's website at: www.enterome.com

SOURCE Enterome