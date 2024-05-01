Enteral Feeding Devices Market Worth $5.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets™

The global population is growing older, leading to an increased demand for enteral feeding devices used for age-related conditions also chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and cancer are becoming increasingly prevalent worldwide, necessitating a rise in the demand for these devices used in their management which is expected to drive the market growth. However, stringent regulatory compliances for the approval of enteral feeding devices is expected to challenge the growth of the market.

This report divides the enteral feeding devices market into four segments – type, age group, application, end user and region.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Enteral Feeding Devices Market"

430 - Tables

200 - Figures

450 - Pages

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $4.0 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $5.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% Market Size Available for 2022–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Enteral feeding devices – Type, Age Group, Application, End user and Region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector Key Market Drivers Rapid growth in geriatric population and age-related chronic diseases



"Based on type, the nasogastric feeding tubes in nasoenteric feeding tubes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period."

NG tubes are ideal for short-term enteral feeding (typically less than 4-6 weeks). This is because they are less invasive than other options like surgically placed tubes and can be easily inserted and removed. NG tubes can be placed quickly at the bedside, making them a suitable option for initiating enteral feeding immediately after surgery or in critical situations where rapid nutritional support is needed which is expected to drive the segment growth.

"The gastroenterology segment is expected to account for the largest share, by application in the enteral feeding devices market."

Blockages in the digestive tract can prevent food from passing through naturally. Enteral feeding allows nutrients to bypass the obstruction and reach the small intestine for absorption also Certain conditions like Crohn's disease or celiac disease can affect the body's ability to absorb nutrients from food consumed orally. Enteral feeding delivers nutrients directly into the intestine, bypassing the absorption issue which is expected to drive the segment growth.

"In 2023, Europe was the region with the second largest market share in the enteral feeding devices market "

The enteral feeding devices market is segmented into five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa and GCC countries

Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2023. The rapidly aging population, increasing number of preterm births creates a demand for enteral feeding devices specifically designed for neonates which is driving the growth of the enteral feeding devices market in the European region.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rapid growth in geriatric population and age-related chronic diseases

Restraints:

1. Lack of Patient Awareness

Opportunities:

1. Growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector

Challenge:

1. Dearth of skilled professionals and endoscopy specialists

Key Market Players of Enteral Feeding Devices Industry:

Key players in the enteral feeding devices market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGAA. (Germany), Cardinal Health, Inc. (US), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Avanos Medical, Inc. (US), Danone S.A. (France), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CONMED Corporation (US), Cook Medical (US), Moog Inc. (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Baxter International Inc. (US), Vygon (France), and Other players in the enteral feeding devices market are Applied Medical Technology (US), Amsino International Inc. (US), Omex Medical Technology (India), Danumed Medizintechnik (Germany), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Fuji Systems (Japan), Kentec Medical (US), Dynarex Corporation (US), Vesco Medical LLC (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Alcor Scientific (US), and Romsons (India)

A breakdown of the primary participants (supply-side) for the enteral feeding devices market referred to for this report is provided below:

By Company Type: Tier 50%, Tier 35%, and Tier 15%

By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–40%, and Others–25%

By Region: North America–35%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–10%, Latin America - 20%, Middle East & Africa and GCC Countries- 15%.

Recent Developments of Enteral Feeding Devices Industry:

In September 2022 , Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) announced the partnership with Kinaxis ( Canada ) to enhance the Kinaxis RapidResponse Platform used for supply chain agility and medical product visibility.

, Cardinal Health, Inc. (US) announced the partnership with Kinaxis ( ) to enhance the Kinaxis RapidResponse Platform used for supply chain agility and medical product visibility. In November 2022 , Boston Scientific signed an agreement for the acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.,. This agreement includes devices, which are used during endoluminal surgery (ELS) procedures, to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications, and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity.

, Boston Scientific signed an agreement for the acquisition of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc.,. This agreement includes devices, which are used during endoluminal surgery (ELS) procedures, to close gastrointestinal defects, manage gastrointestinal complications, and aid in weight loss for patients suffering from obesity. In March 2021 , Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (US) launched its gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube family (G-JETs) to include the low-profile micro-G-JET to link up the enteral nutrition needs of pediatric patients.

, Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (US) launched its gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube family (G-JETs) to include the low-profile micro-G-JET to link up the enteral nutrition needs of pediatric patients. In March 2022 , Vygon Group ( France ) announced the acquisition of distributor Macatt Medica ( Peru ). The acquisition is expected to grow the presence of Vygon Group ( France ), in the South American region, specifically for its broad range of enteral feeding products.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall enteral feeding devices market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (benefits and cost-effectiveness of enteral over parenteral nutrition, shift from parenteral to enteral nutrition for patients, high incidence of preterm births and genetic disorders in pediatric and neonatal patients , rapid growth in geriatric population and age-related chronic diseases, increasing prevalence of dysphagia), restraints (complications associated with enteral feeding devices, lack of patient awareness), opportunities (high growth opportunities for market players in developing countries, growing demand for enteral feeding in the home care sector) and challenges (insufficient reimbursement policies for enteral nutrition therapy in developing countries, dearth of skilled professionals and endoscopy specialists)

Market Penetration: It includes extensive information on product portfolios offered by the major players in the global enteral feeding devices market. The report includes various segments in market type, age group, application, end user and region

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Comprehensive details about new product launches and anticipated trends in the global enteral feeding devices market.

Market Development: Thorough knowledge and analysis of the profitable rising markets by type, age group, application, end user and region

Market Diversification: Comprehensive information about newly launched product and services, expanding markets, current advancements, and investments in the global enteral feeding devices market.

Competitive Assessment: Thorough evaluation of the market shares, growth plans, offerings of product and services, and capacities of the major competitors in the global enteral feeding devices market.

