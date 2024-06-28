ENTER THE RING FOR THE TIGA GAMES INDUSTRY AWARDS 2024

Celebrating all the heavyweight champions in UK games industry and education * Awards ceremony to take place at former East End boxing venue Shoreditch Town Hall * Open for nominations now!

LONDON, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The TIGA Games Industry Awards (www.tiga.org/awards) are back for 2024, with nominations now open for game developers and publishers, educators, technology and service providers, until midnight on Friday August 2nd.

The awards ceremony will take place on Thursday November 28th at the iconic Shoreditch Town Hall. Opened in 1866, the building played an important role in East End culture, first as a Music Hall and later as a boxing venue. It is now run by the Shoreditch Town Hall Trust which has firmly established the venue as an arts, events and community space.

The TIGA Games Industry Awards are divided into two groups: the 'Games Awards', which are open to the entire industry, and the 'Business Of Games Awards', which are reserved for TIGA members.

For 2024 TIGA is introducing three new categories to ensure the awards are all encompassing: 'Best Use of a Licence', 'Narrative/Story-Telling', and 'Co-Development Partner'.

There are also three special Awards: 'Outstanding Employer 2024' and 'Outstanding Individual Of The Year', which are chosen by TIGA; and 'Game Of The Year', which will once again be judged by attendees of the awards ceremony.

The Games Awards categories are:

Social Game

Casual Game

Educational, Serious or Simulation Game

Strategy Game

Puzzle Game

Arcade Game

Creativity In Games Awards

Heritage in Games Award

VR/AR/XR/MR Game

Action and Adventure Game

Diversity Award

Audio Design

Visual Design

Narrative/Story-Telling - NEW!

Best Use of a Licence – NEW!

The Business of Games categories are:

Best Small Studio

Best Large Studio

Publisher

Co-Development Partner – NEW!

Educational Institution

Technical Innovation

Legal Services Supplier

QA and/or Localisation Provider

Recruitment Agency

Tax and Accountancy Firm

Services Provider

Commitment to ESG Award

Commitment to Workplace Wellbeing

Education Initiative

Talent Development

Audio Services Provider

Art/Animation/Trailer Supplier

Employer of the Year 2024

Outstanding Leadership Award

Outstanding Individual Award

Game of the Year

The shortlists and winners will be chosen by a panel of industry experts – except for the Game of the Year Award, which will once again be decided by ceremony attendees, and the Outstanding Individual and Employer of the Year categories, which will be chosen by TIGA.

To enter or nominate, visit www.tiga.org/awards.

TIGA CEO Dr Richard Wilson OBE said: "The TIGA Games Industry Awards serve to promote excellence across our industry and give developers, businesses and universities opportunities to excel. They shine a spotlight on success, achievement and best practice."

"The TIGA Awards also bring our industry together, foster connections and celebrate the collaborative spirit that fuels our success. Whether you're a seasoned developer or a rising star, a world-renowned studio or a passionate educator, I encourage you to get involved, get in the ring, and enter the TIGA Games Industry Awards."

"I would like to thank our superb sponsors. Our Awards are only possible because of your generous support."

Sponsoring the TIGA Games Industry Awards 2024 are Toikido (After Show Party); Sumo Group, Supermassive Games and Ubisoft (Gold Sponsors); Abertay University and Staffordshire University (Silver Sponsors); Birmingham City University, Bournemouth University, Eaton Smith, Kwalee, Outplay Entertainment, Space Ape Games, Stevens & Bolton, Testronic and Universally Speaking (Bronze Sponsors).

SpecialEffect has once again been chosen as the Charity Partner for the TIGA Awards. This inspirational organisation transforms the lives of physically disabled people right across the world through the innovative use of technology.

A limited number of sponsorship opportunities are available. To find out more email Suzi Stephenson via suzi@tiga.org.

