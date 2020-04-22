Enter Engineering Helps Uzbekistan Combat the COVID-19 Virus

This will contribute to Uzbekistan's investment into its healthcare system, as part of the government's current reforms programme.

To prevent the further spread of the virus, two new hospital complexes are being built in the Zangiota district of Tashkent. The facility is designed both to treat virus-infected residents and to house Uzbekistan citizens returning home from abroad who require quarantine. Each complex will be able to accommodate 5,000 patients. Construction is taking place on a campus with a total area of 68 hectares. Each complex consists of five separate buildings, designed for 1,000 people each.

More than 4,000 workers and construction specialists and 400 units of various construction equipment and vehicles from the construction divisions of Enter Engineering and Uzbekistan Railways are employed at the two construction sites. Work on the project began in late March. A first unit, intended to house 1,000 people, is scheduled to open in early May, with the remaining elements to be completed a month later.

The hospital complex will have separate rooms for medical personnel, intensive care units for patients in serious condition and special quarantine rooms, which will be connected to communication networks and utilities, and with surrounding infrastructure.

Unlike facilities in other parts of the world, the Tashkent facility is intended to be a permanent infectious diseases hospital. It is being designed for a service life of at least 25 years. The project is 20 km from Tashkent's city center and can be reached by public transport and minibus.

Shokhrukh Sattarov, CEO of Enter Engineering said:

"Our long-standing business priority is to safeguard the interests of all our customers, partners, employees, their families, local communities and other stakeholders. We have over 20,000 employees, 80% of which are citizens of Uzbekistan, so we are acutely aware of the challenge that Uzbekistan, like so many other countries, faces in combating the scourge of the coronavirus.

"We are very proud to be involved in this initiative to build such an important medical facility alongside Uzbekistan Railways. Our construction teams are working around the clock to deliver them on time and help stop the further spread of the coronavirus."

While Enter Engineering has not been authorised to disclose the total cost of the huge project, Mr. Sattarov said Enter Engineering is participating on a "non-commercial, non-profit basis."

Notes to editors

Enter Engineering is a market leader in industrial construction in Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation with a global headcount of over 20,000 employees;

and the with a global headcount of over 20,000 employees; Founded in 2012, Enter Engineering has been in the market of industrial construction for over seven years and implemented significant projects of various complexity in midstream and downstream stages;

The Group has performed complex gas field developments, which include also construction of energy, infrastructure and civil facilities; and

The majority of EPC Projects, production bases and primary offices of Enter Engineering are in Uzbekistan and Russia . The company also has representative offices in Singapore , the UAE, China , South Korea and the Czech Republic

