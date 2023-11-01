PUNE, India, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enreap announced it has become an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM. A validation of Atlassian's platinum Solution Partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience, and delivery of consistent, high-quality services to optimize customer satisfaction and outcomes.

enreap has achieved the Atlassian ITSM Specialization since the program was launched on April 5th, 2022.

enreap becomes an official Atlassian Specialized Partner in ITSM

"Atlassian would like to recognize enreap for their specialized delivery practice, as they have proven success implementing service management principles based on ITIL methodology for improved satisfaction and cost-efficiencies," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channel. "The level of commitment in the ITSM Specialization Program recognizes Atlassian Partners' effort and dedication to delivering consistent, high-quality services to optimize a customer's experience and success."

About enreap

enreap is a partner in the client's digital transformation journey to help achieve Operational Delivery Excellence. enreap helps businesses achieve sustainable competitive advantage by envisioning and executing technology enabled operations strategy, with Agile & DevOps, Cloud, ITSM and PPM solutions.

enreap offers services in Consulting, Solution Design and Implementation, Managed Services, and 24x7 Global Tech Support. For more information, please visit https://www.enreap.com .

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2262268/enreap.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2054411/enreap_Logo.jpg

SOURCE enreap India