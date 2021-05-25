Enormous Benefits of Voice Command, Gesture Recognition to Improve Vehicle Safety Several Times to Open Tremendous Opportunities in Automotive Human Machine Interface Market, Explains Projected Valuation at US$ 26 Bn by 2031 - TMR

Emphasis of government transport departments to increase vehicle safety by integrating next-gen technologies fuels growth.

Conceptualization and near-existence of autonomous vehicles to take passenger movement to the next level to open vistas in the automotive HMI market.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market – Overview

Simply put, human machine interface (HMI) for automotive enables a smarter, safer, and more enjoyable driving experience. The gamut of offerings of human machine interface for automotive allows drivers and passengers to interact with the vehicle in a far more natural way. This is offered by in-cabin touch screens and buttons, swipe and gesture function, push rotary controllers, and even speech recognition technology.

This is just the basic offerings of automotive human machine interface. From here, to further enhance the driving experience, and to make it safer, many car makers are starting to install multi-information displays in cars. This means the information will be split in two or more screens, with only relevant information visible to the driver to prevent distraction during driving.

Interestingly, at present, the automotive industry is witnessing one of the most exciting phase in its history. The convergence of technology, mobility, and safety to power the future. Car makers are investing in the future to equip vehicles with best in-cabin information displays, driver monitoring, vehicle connectivity, head-up displays, and user experience. To improve vehicle safety, government authorities in several nations have implemented stringent laws along with integration of some sort of advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) in vehicles. This has led to the evolution of a highly-valuable automotive human machine interface market, which, in the recent past, in 2020 was valued at US$16.3 Bn.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market –Key Findings of the Report

Advanced Features for Assurance of Passenger and Vehicle Safety Prominent Growth Driver

At present, advancements in AI, including speech recognition technology is increasingly being integrated in vehicles to improve their safety and comfort feature. Meanwhile, for other applications too, the growing popularity of voice command systems is contributing to their increasing integration in passenger vehicles.

Apart from this, various leading carmakers are exploring design and functionality improvements of human machine interface for continued advancement of autonomous vehicles. For example, the new designs of HMI are intended to prepare driver for passing over the control to the vehicle. Elaborately, HMI functions like a driver's navigator and can assist in critical decision making during emergency situations. Communication with external devices to park vehicle, avoid barriers, and prevent micro sleep are some other offerings of HMI for vehicles.

Collection, Relevance of Display Information Added Feature

HMI features collection and prioritizing of information to be disseminated to vehicle occupants in a precise manner. The flow of data is variable, and is filtered which largely depends on the current situation of the driver to be relevant for decision making. Additionally, the driver receives reliable confirmation for every activity that is instated via HMI. This, thus, establishes trust in vehicle functions, and at the same time intimates the driver to have complete charge of the situation.

With anticipation of scalability of HMI, automobile manufacturers are striving to continue to improve the rider experience and safety by means of these technologies. The increasing implementation of vehicle safety norms in some countries is promising for the growth of automotive human machine interface market.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market –Growth Drivers

Increasing emphasis by government transport departments to improve vehicle safety by integrating advanced technologies creates handsome opportunities in automotive HMI market.

Conceptualization of connected and autonomous vehicles in the continued effort for advancement of passenger and commercial vehicles manifests demand in automotive HMI market.

Automotive Human Machine Interface Market – Key Players

ALPS ALPINE CO. LTD.

Clarion

Denso Corporation

Harman International

Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

Socionext Inc.

Valeo SA

Yazaki Corporation

CAPGEMINI ENGINEERING

Continental AG

EAO AG

Luxoft

Nuance Communications Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Tata ELXSI

Visteon Corporation

