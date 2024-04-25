ENOC Group Partners with Loyyal to Enhance 'YES' Rewards Members' Experience

DUBAI, UAE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ENOC Group, a leading integrated global energy player, has appointed the innovative technology loyalty partner, Loyyal, to integrate Access Point, their self-service platform, into the Group's rewards programme. This move will revolutionize the 'YES' rewards program, allowing members to seamlessly earn and redeem points across a vast network of merchants, powered by Loyyal's cutting-edge blockchain technology. With over 500 businesses in Loyyal's partner network, members can expect unparalleled flexibility and convenience in earning and redeeming rewards.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC & Ashish Kumar Singh, CEO of Loyyal during the signing ceremony

His Excellency Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: "ENOC Group launched its 'YES' rewards programme to provide customers with added value and incentives on their purchases across our vast network. This relationship with Loyyal underpins our commitment to collaborating with like-minded partners to improve our offerings. We will continue to put our customers first as we seek to enhance the overall customer experience."

Loyyal CEO, Ashish Kumar Singh, said: "Loyyal is committed to disrupt loyalty industry with smart usage of new technologies such as Blockchain. Using Loyyal's flagship product – Access Point, ENOC's YES Program shall be empowered with organically expanding partner network and extensive ecosystem for users to cherish wide spectrum of loyalty benefits by earning and redeeming across new channels"

The 'YES' rewards programme provides customers with fast rewards via the state-of-the-art mobile application. Customers may earn and redeem points instantly on every purchase by downloading the 'YES' app, which works across all ENOC locations, including ENOC service stations, ZOOM, AutoPro, Tasjeel, and more.

Additionally, the awards programme enables customers to save money on dining, beauty, health and wellness, and getaways. The 'YES' app is available in the App Store for iOS and Google Play for Android devices. It is also available on the Huawei app gallery, providing convenience to all users.

This partnership not only improves customer engagement but also streamlines operations, reducing contracting processes and increasing productivity. Members can now enjoy a seamless rewards experience, powered by the innovative capabilities of blockchain technology.

About Loyyal

Loyyal revolutionizes loyalty programs through its universal platform, integrating blockchain and smart contract technology. With over eight years of experience, Loyyal has established itself as a leader in the loyalty industry, driving innovation and transformation. Loyyal's mission is to redefine loyalty programs by leveraging blockchain to unlock incremental revenue within loyalty ecosystems while creating seamless, transparent, and rewarding experiences for both businesses and consumers. The company's dedication to innovation and commitment to addressing the evolving demands of the loyalty sector set it apart. Loyyal's platform, Access Point, has been designed specifically to transform loyalty programs by championing smart business processes to increase growth opportunities and deliver more engaging member experiences and customer journeys. Today, Loyyal's solutions bring time and cost savings in partner onboarding, network expansion, and multi-partner tactical campaigns. Tomorrow, Loyyal envisions fully controlled value interoperability, empowering clients to operate highly profitable loyalty programs at lower costs. As Loyyal expands its reach into new markets, including the Middle East, it remains committed to its vision of transforming the loyalty landscape globally. For more information, visit www.loyyal.com.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate's success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group's general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE's social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2396554/ENOC_Group_partners_with_Loyyal.jpg