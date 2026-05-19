SINGAPORE, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENNOVI, a global leader in advanced interconnect and power solutions, will showcase its battery cell contacting system (CCS) capabilities at The Battery Show Europe 2026 (Hall 5, Booth C40). ENNOVI will demonstrate how its CCS technologies provide a unified approach that supports all major cell formats across a wide range of electrification applications. Visitors to the booth can experience live demonstrations of CCS solutions across applications, from EVs and 2-wheelers to energy storage systems (ESS) and emerging robotics platforms.

ENNOVI Showcases Battery Cell Contacting System, including FPC Capabilities, Across All Major Cell Formats at The Battery Show Europe

ENNOVI continues to build on its established collaboration with AKM Meadville, leveraging the partner's advanced flexible printed circuit (FPC) manufacturing capabilities to enhance technological advantages and cost competitiveness for CCS customers in Europe. Together, the companies have been enabling improved integration, compact design, and enhanced electrical performance for next-generation battery systems.

"Our ongoing collaboration with AKM Meadville plays an important role in our mission to deliver innovative, competitive solutions to our CCS customers," said Stefan Rustler, CEO of ENNOVI. "By integrating AKM Meadville's FPC expertise into our supply chain, we continue to strengthen our ability to meet the needs of our European customers and drive greater efficiency and value in the CCS market."

"We are proud to be working alongside ENNOVI as we expand our presence in Europe," said C.W. Fong, CEO of AKM Meadville. "Our collaboration reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality solutions and supporting customers as battery technologies continue to evolve."

Among the CCS highlights is ENNOVI's patented U-Turn technology and advanced hot and cold lamination capabilities, including its new adhesive-free alternative. Also, high-voltage extruded busbars for use within EV battery packs and junction boxes. Other interconnect technologies include solder-bearing leads, press-fit connectors, and insulation displacement contacts.

Attendees are invited to visit ENNOVI and AKM Meadville (Hall 5, Booth C40) to experience these technologies firsthand and engage with engineering experts. Visitors can also say hello to our guest humanoid robot, the Unitree G1.

About AKM Meadville

AKM Meadville specializes in IC substrates, substrate-like PCBs, advanced HDI and any-layer technologies, rigid-flex, FPC, FPCA, and power battery modules. The company provides global customers with a one-stop solution spanning R&D, precision manufacturing, and SMT assembly.

About ENNOVI

ENNOVI empowers industries worldwide to accelerate electrification and AI transformation, driving smarter, faster, and more sustainable growth.

Agency Contact:

Pretzl

Erin McMahon

erin.mcmahon@pretzl.com

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