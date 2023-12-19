Enjoy the culinary quintessence of the world in Ho Chi Minh City

Thousands of dishes from countries around the world such as Thailand, India, Japan, Korea, China... and the cuisine of all regions of Vietnam, all converge in Ho Chi Minh City, making this city an attractive destination for tourists.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, attracting 4.6 million visitors in the first 11 months of 2023, continues to stand out as Vietnam's top destination. The city's allure lies in its open, culturally diverse atmosphere, creating a unique blend known as 'transformative cuisine'. This culinary haven seamlessly integrates dishes from various regions worldwide, creatively altered within Vietnamese kitchens.

An exemplary dish, "Banh mi", originally from France, underwent transformation in Vietnam, becoming a globally recognized delight. The Vietnamese adapted the French baguette, creating a crispy, hollow crust and unique fillings such as pâté, meat, and pickled vegetables. "Banh mi" secured its place in the Oxford Dictionary in 2011.

Ho Chi Minh City's transformative cuisine excels in harmonizing the culinary cultures of North, Central, and South Vietnam. Notably, Pho - the iconic Northern dish - undergoes a remarkable transformation in the south, acquiring a sweeter broth, distinct noodle variations, and additional accompaniments.

Recognizing the significance of cuisine in tourism, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism has launched the campaign "Ho Chi Minh City - All you can eat", taking transformative cuisine as the highlight to spread cultural and culinary values.

Mr, Le Truong Hien Hoa – Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism shared: "Ho Chi Minh City Tourism has been implementing many activities to promote the city's tourism. The "Ho Chi Minh City - All you can eat" campaign will contribute to stimulating tourism demand, increasing the number of inbound visitors through culinary experiences and exploring local culture. The campaign not only promotes cuisine but also builds a diverse culinary map for tourists, and at the same time, promotes Vietnam's rich cuisine to international tourists, making culinary tourism a popular product to attract international tourists from around the world to Vietnam."

In addition, we hope that the "Ho Chi Minh City - All you can eat" campaign will be a leverage to attract tourists from key and potential markets around the world to come to the city. And, the campaign will also contribute to increasing the awareness of the "Vibrant Ho Chi Minh City" brand and defining the city's tourism industry as a "top-of-mind" destination in Asia in the minds of tourists.

Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism also said that the promotional videos of Ho Chi Minh City's transformative cuisine will be broadcast in prime time and alternately throughout the day on CNN Asia, Discovery, Asian Food Network (AFN) television channels. At the same time, the videos will also be posted on Discovery and AFN's digital platforms and social media networks. Furthermore, during November, the Heritage Guide showcasing tourism in Ho Chi Minh City is extensively distributed on all Vietnam Airlines' international and domestic flights.

