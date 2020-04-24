EnigmaSoft Releases SpyHunter for Mac to Combat Mac Malware's Unprecedented Rise

SpyHunter for Mac is an anti-malware application that has been designed from the ground up to equip Mac users with the necessary tools to help keep their computer systems safe from today's complex and ever-evolving malware threats. SpyHunter for Mac's multi-layer scanner detects ransomware, trojans, viruses, botnets, adware, potentially unwanted programs, vulnerabilities, privacy issues (e.g., cookies), and unknown objects.

SpyHunter for Mac includes a vulnerability scanner that detects reported vulnerabilities in installed apps, which could potentially compromise a Mac system's security and lead to data breaches, ransomware attacks and other disruptive issues.

SpyHunter for Mac users can take advantage of its Optimization scan which offers easy-to-use features that locate and identify large and/or duplicate files that may unnecessarily waste valuable disk space. It can also flag unnecessary files such as application caches, app leftovers and other hard-to-locate files that users can selectively remove to free up additional disk space.

SpyHunter for Mac's intuitive App Uninstaller feature provides users with a convenient way to easily uninstall unwanted apps. SpyHunter for Mac's Startup Manager allows users to configure and fine-tune their Mac system startup settings to optimize the system boot process and custom tailor the user experience.

SpyHunter for Mac includes the Spyware HelpDesk, a built-in 24/7, one-on-one customer support service that directly connects SpyHunter subscribers and EnigmaSoft's on-staff technical experts to provide assistance with malware issues.

To learn more and download SpyHunter for Mac (FREE!), please visit https://www.enigmasoftware.com/products/spyhunter/.

About EnigmaSoft Limited

EnigmaSoft Limited is a privately held Irish company with offices & global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland. EnigmaSoft is best known for developing and distributing SpyHunter 5 & SpyHunter for Mac, advanced anti-malware apps. SpyHunter detects & removes malware, enhances Internet privacy, & eliminates security threats – addressing issues such as malware, ransomware, trojans and other malicious threats affecting millions of computer users.

