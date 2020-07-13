Enigma Securities Expands Execution Services to Bitcoin Futures and Options Through New Partnership With CME Group

NEW YORK, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enigma Securities ( www.enigma-securities.io ), a crypto-focused financial institution, specialized in electronic execution services announced today the expansion of its services to provide access for Bitcoin Futures and Options block trading, through a new partnership with CME Group ( www.cmegroup.com ). By leveraging CME's ClearPort platform, Enigma can facilitate block trading of CME Bitcoin derivatives for institutional market participants, providing its large network of traditional financial counterparties access to this nascent but rapidly growing asset class.

CME ClearPort is a comprehensive set of flexible clearing services for the global Over-The-Counter (OTC) market that clears transactions from 1,800 listed contracts over multiple asset classes. Clearing more than 300,000 contracts daily, CME ClearPort brings together more than 17,000 registered users worldwide, including commercial, banking and hedge fund firms, to Futures Commission Merchants (FCM's) and clearing firms.

"As the crypto market matures over time, institutional clients' demand for risk management and liquidity alternatives away from spot products continues to grow at an accelerated pace," said Jordan Ettedgui, Head of Trading at Enigma Securities. "Our core competency in equity derivatives naturally leads to a strong commitment to crypto derivatives execution services. We are very excited to officially offer our clients access to Bitcoin Futures and Options through the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace."

Enigma Securities continues to improve the quality of its services and offerings for its institutional clients, who now have access to deep liquidity in CME-cleared Bitcoin derivatives.

Enigma Securities is a leading, regulated crypto-focused financial institution, specialized in electronic execution services. Headquartered in London, UK, the firm works with institutional and corporate clients to provide a full suite of crypto services and bespoke liquidity solutions through its proprietary electronic trading platform and API access.

Enigma was first established in 2017 as the crypto arm of international brokerage firm Makor Group by Co-Founders Mr. Michael Halimi and Mr. Avi Bouhadana, in response to growing institutional demand for trusted digital asset trading. Looking to seize new, exciting opportunities presented by cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, Enigma quickly became one of the first regulated brokerage firms to set up banking relations and custody solutions to meet institutional standards.

Since its launch, the firm continues to expand its capabilities targeting a full-stack financial institution model with client-focused agency, leading innovation while working to bridge the gap between traditional financial services and cryptocurrency markets.

