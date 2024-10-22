Enhanced Data Security and Quality via ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2 Certifications Enables Moon Surgical to Deliver Actionable Insights to Healthcare Providers

PARIS and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moon Surgical, a pioneer in laparoscopic surgical innovation, today announced that its global organization has been certified to ISO 27001:2022 and SOC 2.

The certifications are widely recognized standards for information security management. They aim to reassure customers that the company and its products comply with stringent security standards to protect sensitive third-party information. By affirming that information security is built into Moon Surgical's processes and data management controls, the Maestro System manufacturer has a clear path forward to unlock the full potential of digital surgery.

As Moon Surgical harnesses Maestro's powerful computing and sensing abilities to drive Maestro's ScoPilot™ and other advanced digital capabilities, ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance will help ensure the Maestro ecosystem is built on a security, quality, and compliance foundation. The certifications are vital in transforming raw data into valuable and actionable insights that healthcare providers can confidently use in the OR and beyond.

"Achieving ISO 27001 and SOC 2 compliance reinforces our commitment to information security. As we develop Maestro System's future digital products, data security will remain a core principle, building trust with our customers," said Benjamin Topper, VP of Corporate Growth at Moon Surgical.

Moon Surgical is at the forefront of laparoscopic surgical innovation through its Maestro System, offering accurate and reliable insights. Leveraging these insights will enable better surgical services across the entire surgical department. The digital transformation of the OR at scale will have a profound impact on the accessibility, quality, and cost of surgery for millions of patients.

About Moon Surgical

Moon Surgical, based in Paris, France, and San Francisco, California, is building the OR of the future, one that is efficient, sustainable, and digitalized. The combined power of the transformative Maestro System and the intelligent Maestro Insights empowers healthcare teams to make confident decisions and provide better surgical care for their patients. Founded in 2020, Moon Surgical prides itself on staying nimble, prioritizing innovation, and building a culture of inclusivity, creativity, and collaboration among its multi-cultural team members.

Moon Surgical. Inspiring and Innovating the Art of Surgery.

