Enhance your Meals and Support your Health with our Premium Canned Tomatoes, 100% made in Europe, 100% made in Italy.

ANICAV members' products are carefully processed without artificial preservatives, colours, or additives, offering consumers a wholesome, natural choice rooted in quality. Convenient and Versatile: Whether preparing traditional Bahraini dishes like Machboos, or international cuisines, EU canned tomatoes simplify cooking without compromising on flavour or nutrition.

Whether preparing traditional Bahraini dishes like Machboos, or international cuisines, EU canned tomatoes simplify cooking without compromising on flavour or nutrition. Halal: Fully compliant with halal standards, assuring consumers of products that respect their religious and cultural values.

Fully compliant with halal standards, assuring consumers of products that respect their religious and cultural values. Sustainable and Responsible : At ANICAV we are committed to sustainable practices that protect the environment. Our packaging is eco-friendly, and we source our tomatoes responsibly, supporting local agriculture and promoting environmental stewardship.

A Trusted Partner for your Kitchen and Health

"Our mission is to provide Bahrain families and culinary creators with high-quality, nutritious ingredients they can trust," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV General Director. "Our canned tomatoes not only add flavour to your meals but also deliver essential nutrients that support health and well-being. We believe that nutritious eating should be simple, accessible but at the same time delicious. ANICAV is dedicated to providing high-quality, health-conscious food options rooted in sustainability and cultural respect."

Discover the benefits of EU and Italian canned tomatoes and experience a new level of nutritious and healthy cooking. Try this lovely Meklayet Banadoura recipe https://redgoldfromeurope.bh/en/recipes/meklayet-banadoura/, courtesy of Soha Darwish, and for more recipes or more information please visit https://redgoldfromeurope.bh/en/

Join us in embracing healthier eating habits. Nourish your body and your palate with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe.

