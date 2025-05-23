England's NICE recommends FILSPARI® (sparsentan) as a treatment option for IgA nephropathy

First non-immunosuppressive dual-action therapy recommended by NICE for eligible patients with IgA nephropathy, a leading cause of kidney failure 1-3

NICE's recommendation is based on clinically meaningful results from the phase-III PROTECT trial 4

ST. GALLEN, Switzerland, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CSL Vifor is pleased to announce that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has published final draft guidance recommending that sparsentan can be used in the NHS in England as an option to treat primary IgA nephropathy in adults with a urine protein excretion of 1.0 g/day or more, or a urine protein-to-creatinine ratio of 0.75 g/g or more.3 NICE has provided guidance to ensure that only patients responding to treatment continue.3 The decision follows authorisation from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) in April 2025.5

What this means in practice is that there is enough evidence to show that sparsentan provides benefits and value for money, so it can be used routinely if it is considered the most suitable treatment option in this population.3 Sparsentan must be funded in England within 90 days of final publication of this guidance3 which is expected to be 27 June 2025.

Professor Jonathan Barratt, Professor of Renal Medicine at University Leicester, UK, welcomed the NICE decision as a major advancement in the treatment of IgA nephropathy in the UK. "IgA nephropathy is a condition with an average age at diagnosis of around 40 years.6 Due to disease progression, a patient's kidneys may fail. Treatments, such as sparsentan, that have been developed for IgA nephropathy are urgently needed, our goal being to improve outcomes for these patients."

IgA nephropathy is characterised by the buildup of a faulty version of immunoglobulin A (IgA), which accumulates in clusters in small blood vessels in the kidney, called glomeruli, that filter the blood. These clumps damage the glomeruli causing leakage of blood (haematuria) and protein (proteinuria) into the urine resulting in a progressive loss of kidney function. Proteinuria is a major risk factor for IgA nephropathy progression, increasing the risk of kidney failure.6-8 Despite current treatments, some patients with IgA nephropathy do not achieve adequate proteinuria reduction and remain at risk of progression.9

Although classified as rare, IgA nephropathy is the most common type of primary glomerular disease worldwide, with over 22,000 adults estimated to have the condition in England.10 Patients generally face a poor prognosis if the condition is not appropriately controlled, with approximately 30-40% of patients developing kidney failure within 10 years of diagnosis.11

Current medical treatment guidelines by KDIGO (Kidney Disease, Improving Global Outcomes) state that patients who are at high risk of progressive chronic kidney disease, despite maximal supportive care, are those with persistent urine protein excretion >1 g/day.12

Underscoring the importance of the NICE recommendation for IgA nephropathy patients and their communities, Dr. Vinicius Gomes De Lima, Head of Global Medical Affairs at CSL Vifor said: "We are very pleased that NICE recognised the value of our innovative therapy which helps to address a clear unmet medical need in patients with IgA nephropathy. We look forward to working with the National Health Service to ensure access to this important medicine as soon as possible as we continue to deliver on our promise to patients."

CSL Vifor expects to launch sparsentan in the UK in the second half of 2025; commercial stock will be available from July 2025.

On 15th April 2025, the MHRA granted the marketing authorisation for sparsentan based on the final results of the Phase 3 PROTECT double blind study.5

About CSL Vifor

CSL Vifor is a global partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative, leading therapies in iron deficiency and nephrology. We specialise in strategic global partnering, in-licensing and developing, manufacturing and marketing pharmaceutical products for precision healthcare, aiming to help patients around the world lead better, healthier lives. Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, CSL Vifor also includes the joint company Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (with Fresenius Medical Care). The parent company, CSL (ASX: CSL; USOTC: CSLLY), headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, employs 32,000 people and delivers its lifesaving therapies to people in more than 100 countries. For more information about CSL Vifor visit, cslvifor.com.

About IgA nephropathy

Primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgA nephropathy) is a rare, progressive type of chronic kidney disease (CKD) that is often diagnosed in adults before the age of 40 years.6 CKD is characterised by abnormalities of kidney function or structure that have been present for more than three months and can be categorised into five stages dependent on functionality of the kidney.13 Dialysis (a medical treatment used to artificially filter waste products and excess fluids from the blood when the kidneys are unable to perform this function adequately)14 or kidney transplantation is recommended for patients whose kidneys have reached an advanced stage (typically, stage 5).15 More than 60 per cent of adult patients diagnosed with IgA nephropathy are in CKD stage 3 or higher.6 Patients with this condition may experience blood in the urine (red or dark brown urine), foamy urine from protein leaking into the urine, flank pain, swelling (oedema), high blood pressure, and fatigue.16

About FILSPARI® (sparsentan)

Sparsentan was developed by Travere Therapeutics and has been granted Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of IgA nephropathy in the UK, Europe and the U.S. Sparsentan is currently available in the U.S. and first markets in Europe. CSL Vifor has been granted exclusive commercialisation rights for sparsentan in Europe, Australia and New Zealand. Sparsentan is anticipated to be available to patients in the UK in the second half of 2025.

Sparsentan is the first and only non-immunosuppressive treatment for IgA nephropathy that has two modes of action.1 This single molecule functions as a high affinity, dual-acting antagonist of both the endothelin A receptor (ETAR) and the angiotensin II subtype 1 receptor (AT1R).4 Sparsentan inhibits activation of both ETAR and AT1R, both of which play a role in regulating processes in the kidney, such as inflammation, that lead to progression of kidney damage.4

About PROTECT

NICE's recommendation is based on data from the pivotal Phase 3 PROTECT study4 of sparsentan in IgA nephropathy, one of the largest interventional studies to date in IgA nephropathy and the only head-to-head trial in this rare kidney disease. It is a global, randomised, multicentre, double-blind, parallel-arm, active-controlled clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of 400 mg of sparsentan, compared to 300 mg of irbesartan (an angiotensin II receptor blocker(ARB)), in 404 patients ages 18 years and up with IgA nephropathy and persistent proteinuria despite receiving at least 50% of maximum label dose and maximally tolerated angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or ARB therapy.4,17

The PROTECT study met its primary endpoint at the pre-specified interim analysis with statistical significance.4 After 36 weeks of treatment, patients receiving sparsentan (n=202) achieved a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 49.8 percent, compared to a mean reduction in proteinuria from baseline of 15.1 percent for irbesartan-treated patients (n=202).4,17 Treatment emergent adverse events and serious adverse events were well-balanced between sparsentan and irbesartan, except for dizziness (30 [15%] vs 13 [6%] patients) and hypotension (26 (13%] vs eight (4%] patients).4 For more information, please refer to the Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC).18,19

