"Engineers in Action" land in the UK for the First Time

The pioneering paid internship program from METLEN Energy & Metals

Applications open from September 16 to October 6

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- METLEN Energy & Metals ("METLEN"), is excited to invite young graduates in the UK for the first time to participate in the 8th cycle of the "Engineers in Action" program—a paid internship that offers a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in real-world employment conditions.

Launched in 2014 in Greece, "Engineers in Action" has quickly become an industry benchmark. Participants consistently emphasize the valuable knowledge and skills they acquire through involvement in real projects across the energy, metallurgy, and infrastructure sectors.

METLEN is committed to investing in and promoting the "Engineers in Action" Program, with the goal of fostering a modern labor market that offers equal opportunities for all. At the same time, it aims to reduce youth unemployment by enriching the theoretical education provided by Polytechnical schools with practical skills and work experience. For the first time, the program is also open to young people outside of Greece.

This program is designed for recent engineering graduates with up to 2 years of work experience. Ideal candidates should possess the following qualifications:

A strong academic background in engineering (Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Chemical, Information Technology, or related fields)

A valid UK residence and work permit as well as the ability to work at the company's London offices.

offices. Proficiency in English

Alignment with our core values:

People & Personal growth Results orientation & Safety excellence Collaboration & Trust Empathy & Effective communication Flexibility & Adaptability



METLEN's global strategy has been steadily expanding, now counting active presence across 40 countries. The Company has a 10-year presence in the UK with multiple projects in its portfolio, worth a total of 2.5 billion GBP in renewable energy, energy storage, electricity production and grid interconnections.

Testimonials

Karandinou Katerina, Project Coordinator, Grid & Digital Solutions

"By participating in "Engineers in Action" I was lucky to gain a comprehensive understanding of the energy sector, particularly in transmission and distribution projects. Through rotational opportunities, I gained valuable experience in various aspects of the business, helping me to identify my ideal career path. Specifically, I developed strong skills in financial analysis, budget management, and cost control within EPC projects while working with the Project Management Team. Additionally, I honed my self-management and collaboration skills through hands-on project experience, which has been instrumental in shaping my professional development".

Bletsis Giannis, BIM Engineer, METKA ATE

"Among the many valuable experiences during the graduate scheme, I found the one-on-one training sessions particularly beneficial, as they significantly accelerated my learning curve and deepened my expertise. Additionally, the numerous seminars we participated in provided a wealth of knowledge, further enhancing my understanding of the industry. These opportunities not only allowed me to implement Building Information Modeling (BIM) in infrastructure projects but also enabled me to perfect my skills in AutoCAD and report creation, all of which have been crucial in my professional growth".

To learn more and submit your application between September 16 and October 6, please visit: metlengroup.com/our-people/engineers-in-action/

For further information about the "Engineers in Action" program, please contact:

hr@metlengroup.com

communications@metlengroup.com

METLEN:

METLEN Energy & Metals – evolution of MYTILINEOS Energy & Metals - is a multinational industrial and energy company, a leader in the metallurgy and energy industries, focused on sustainability and circular economy. The Company is listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, with a consolidated turnover and EBITDA of €5.492 billion and €1.014 billion, respectively. METLEN is a reference point for competitive green metallurgy at the European and global level, whilst operating the only vertically integrated bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum production unit in the European Union (E.U.) with privately owned port facilities. In the energy sector, METLEN offers comprehensive solutions, covering thermal and renewable energy projects, electricity distribution and trading, alongside investments in grid infrastructure, battery storage, and other green technologies. The Company is active in the markets of all five continents, in 40 countries, adopting a full-scale synergetic model between the Metallurgy and Energy Sectors, while undertaking end-to-end development of major energy infrastructure projects.

For more information, please visit: www.metlengroup.com | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | LinkedIn

