Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to Grow at 12.8% CAGR by 2030, Amid Rising Digital Engineering Demand, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the engineering services outsourcing market worth USD 315 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 578.67 billion by 2030, registering a steady CAGR of 12.8%. The engineering services outsourcing market is undergoing a major shift. Shorter product cycles, rising geopolitical pressures, and AI-driven design tools are reshaping how work gets done. Outsourcing partners are no longer just cost-saving vendors, they are becoming strategic R&D allies, helping OEMs manage tighter budgets and fill critical talent gaps. With these forces at play, the market continues to sustain strong double-digit growth.

Key Trends Driving the Engineering Services Outsourcing Market

Accelerating Software-Driven Product Strategies

OEMs are increasingly prioritizing software-first vehicle architectures, allocating up to 40% of R&D budgets to code development. Continuous over-the-air updates and the integration of mechanical, electronic, and software systems are raising complexity, creating demand for full-stack engineering partners who can connect legacy drive-train designs with modern vehicle-to-everything protocols.

Managing R&D Costs Amid Economic Pressures

Economic volatility and supply-chain disruptions are prompting OEMs to shift from fixed engineering roles to flexible, project-based engagements. Outsourcing specialized tasks such as additive manufacturing optimization, IoT sensor validation, and FPGA design helps manage CAPEX swings while providing access to experienced teams. Consolidation among service providers is accelerating as OEMs favor fewer, multi-disciplinary partners for turnkey delivery.

Growing Demand for Near-Shore Engineering

Legislation like the CHIPS and Science Act, along with data-sovereignty requirements, is driving near-shoring engineering projects. Providers in Mexico, Poland, and Vietnam are gaining traction due to proximity, legal alignment, and language compatibility. Localized, secure delivery models, such as sovereign-cloud engineering services, enable collaboration without compromising compliance.

Addressing Talent Gaps in Advanced Engineering

Global shortages in AI-driven simulation, neuromorphic chip design, and secure edge computing are increasing demand for niche specialists. Engineering service providers are responding with university partnerships, upskilling programs, and AI-assisted design pipelines, boosting output per engineer and reinforcing the strategic value of outsourcing beyond simple cost savings.

Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Segmentation Highlights Industry Diversity

By Service Type

Product Engineering

Embedded Engineering & Electronics

Digital Engineering & Software

Verification, Validation & Compliance

Prototyping & NPI

Sustenance / Value Engineering

System Integration

By End User

Automotive & Transportation

Industrial Equipment & Machinery

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Oil & Gas

Telecom & Networking

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Utilities

Medical Devices

Others

By Delivery Model

On-shore

Off-shore

Hybrid / Multi-Shore

By Client Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Mid-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Regional Dynamics in the Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry

North America: North America leads the Engineering Services Outsourcing market with strong demand from aerospace, automotive, and medical sectors. The United States dominates due to advanced infrastructure and innovation-driven outsourcing.

Europe: Europe is a mature Engineering Services Outsourcing hub, supported by its strong automotive and aerospace base. Germany, France, and the UK emphasize compliance and sustainability in outsourcing projects.

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing Engineering Services Outsourcing region, led by India, China, and Southeast Asia. A large engineering talent pool and cost advantages make it a global outsourcing hub.

Middle East & Africa: The Middle East & Africa region is witnessing rising Engineering Services Outsourcing adoption in oil & gas, utilities, and infrastructure. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are leading regional investments.

Global Leaders Driving the Market

A strong mix of multinational IT service providers and specialized engineering firms is shaping the Engineering Services Outsourcing landscape. Leading players include:

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

HCL Tech

Wipro

Tech Mahindra

Cognizant

Capgemini Engineering

Accenture

IBM

L&T Technology Services

Cyient

Alten Group

AKKA Technologies

QuEST Global

EPAM Systems

These companies compete on digital engineering expertise, regulatory compliance, and scalability, with niche players also excelling in areas like medical devices and industrial machinery.

