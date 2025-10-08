Engineered for the Extremes. Made for Eternity. Mammut Eiger Extreme Nordwand 6.0

At the heart of the collection lies the philosophy of Resourceful Performance: a design approach that combines maximum performance with minimal environmental impact. With 100% PFAS-free materials, an average recycled content of 80% in the outer fabrics of the entire Eiger 6.0 collection, and new high-performance solutions such as GORE-TEX PRO ePE, DRY DOWN, or Pertex® Quantum Pro, the collection sets a new standard for high-altitude mountain equipment.

Every product was developed in close collaboration with professional athletes and tested under extreme conditions. The result: a functional system that doesn't just withstand extreme situations—it excels in them.

Durability by design: Repair instead of replace

This collection impresses not only with its durability but also with its ease of repair. Many models come with a practical repair kit, and high-stress seams feature additional reinforcement. The zipper of the Eiger Nordwand Pro HS Hooded Jacket and the Eiger Nordwand Advanced HS Hooded Jacket can even be easily repaired on the go with a cord. These thoughtful features make the collection not only more sustainable but also more reliable—season after season, expedition after expedition.

A system that thinks ahead: Intelligent layering for extreme use

The Eiger Extreme Nordwand 6.0 collection isn't a patchwork of gear—it's an integrated layering system. From the technical base layer, the breathable Nordwand FL Air Mesh Vest, to the weatherproof hardshell, every piece works in harmony and offers individual adjustability for optimal microclimate management in any weather and at any altitude.

The system was developed using state-of-the-art sensor technology directly on the athletes' bodies in Greenland, Patagonia, Pakistan, and the Swiss Alps. Temperature and humidity data were captured in real time to optimize comfort and performance. The system is supported by renowned partners including Polartec®, RECCO®, and Vibram®.

For explorers. For life.

The new collection represents not only a milestone in terms of performance: it's also a clear commitment to a responsible future of ambitious mountaineering. Robust. Repairable. Radically thought-out.

Discover the future with Eiger Extreme Nordwand 6.0 by Mammut: https://www.mammut.com/int/en/featured/5810/featured-eiger-extreme

About Mammut

Founded in 1862, Mammut is a Swiss outdoor company that provides high-quality products and unique brand experiences for fans of mountain sports around the world. This leading international premium brand has stood for safety and pioneering innovation for more than 160 years. Mammut products combine functionality and performance with contemporary design. With its combination of hardware, shoes and clothing, Mammut is one of the most complete suppliers in the outdoor market. Mammut Sports Group AG operates in around 40 countries and employs around 850 people.

mammut.com

