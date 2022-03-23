ENG - Temera, Luxochain & Polygon, announce the collaboration with Bulgari for the launch of the new Octo Finissimo Ultra

The Octo Finissimo Ultra is a bridge between the real and virtual worlds, between past and future. An exclusively mechanical watch connected to a new dimension.

The Octo Finissimo Ultra is more than a watch to be worn on the wrist; it is a global ecosystem that opens up new worlds. Its mechanics defy the laws of physics and extend into a non-physical world. The QR code engraved on the barrel's ratchet-wheel is a gateway to a discovery journey in which each owner will find a world dedicated to their watch, its design and its history. This exclusive space will notably feature interviews, making-of segments, a virtual 3D tour of the movement, and an exploration of the visible/invisible concept linked to the watch.

To complete this tribute to watch design and engineering, there is a surprise for customers of the new Octo Ultra: they will have access to exclusive content through an integrated QR code.

To enrich this journey of discovery, and thanks to the partnership of Aura and the collaboration between Temera, Luxochain and Polygon Studios, Ultra customers will also be delighted by a non-fungible token (NFT) inextricably linked to each watch. The NFT contains a unique piece of digital artwork: both the two individual assets and the package thus formed bear the signature of Bulgari Product Creation Executive Director Fabrizio Buonamassa.

The union of the energies and innovations of all of these teams, have created this NFT that cannot be separated from the physical product, of which it represents a guarantee of authenticity and uniqueness, together with the certificate of ownership of the product itself.

The watch and the NFT-based artwork are powered by two separate smart contracts, Aura and Polygon, respectively. Through the use of blockchain, the two contracts interact and intertwine with each other. Once again, this makes them inextricably linked.

Davide Baldi, CEO of Luxochain, added: "We are very proud of this strategic initiative. Our goal is to protect the brand's reputation, creating digital fingerprints for each product, improving both loyalty and rewards processes between brands and end-users. With our system, available for both iOS and Android, any buyer can use their smartphone to verify the authenticity of each product, in-store and online, or in the growing secondary market. At the time of purchase, the user will then receive the corresponding authenticity and ownership certificate, registered on the blockchain, embedded into the product itself".

The teams of Temera, Polygon and Luxochain, jointly, announce with this project, a new standard for the creation of NFTs, excluding speculation, becoming a symbol of authenticity and anti-counterfeiting obtaining full support from a Maison such as BVLGARI, for the creation of their first collaborative project.

