Enfuse Group announced as MCA Awards finalists 2023

LONDON, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are delighted to share the exciting news that Enfuse Group has been selected as a finalist for not just one, but three categories within the prestigious MCA Awards 2023: Best New Consultancy, Team Leader Consultant of the Year, and People and Leadership.

This remarkable achievement comes in our inaugural year of participation, reflecting our dedication to excellence and innovation in the consulting industry. The MCA Awards are renowned for recognising the significant contributions made by consulting firms across various sectors, both in the private and public domains. With a record number of submissions this year, the awards serve as a testament to the impact consultants have on society.

Enfuse Group's nominations encompass our transformative collaboration with McDonald's in the People and Leadership category, as well as the exceptional accomplishments of our colleagues in the Best New Consultancy and Team Leader Consultant of the Year categories, specifically recognising the outstanding achievements of our very own Joe Taylor.

Our partnership with McDonald's involved addressing the challenges of a changing job market and a laborious recruitment process, ultimately compromising the candidate experience. Drawing upon our expertise in design thinking, change management, process excellence, and data analytics, Enfuse Group devised an innovative, employee-centric solution—a new candidate experience program. As a result, the team achieved a remarkable 65% reduction in Time-To-Hire and an impressive 85.9% positive candidate satisfaction rating. This collaboration empowered McDonald's to focus on continuous improvement, incorporating valuable insights into future transformations.

Joe Taylor, one of our esteemed managers, epitomises our commitment to people-centric consulting. His unwavering dedication to fostering strong client relationships, nurturing colleague development, and building high-performing teams showcases his passion for making a positive impact on people's lives. We are immensely proud of Joe's accomplishments and thrilled that his exceptional work has been acknowledged.

Co-founder and CEO, Graeme Curwen, expressed his delight, "We are thrilled that in our first year of being an MCA member, we have been selected as finalists for all 3 awards that we entered. It is a great testament to the remarkable work our teams have been doing for our clients and it's great to see them get this public recognition. Thank you to our clients and partners who have enabled us to achieve these accolades."

The MCA Awards ceremony, set to take place in London in October, promises to be a memorable event. We extend our best wishes to our exceptional team and eagerly await the results. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to strive for excellence and drive positive change in the consulting industry.

