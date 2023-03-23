enfinium Parc Adfer energy from waste facility in Deeside plays critical role in delivering economic growth and net zero, says new CBI Economics report

DEESIDE, Wales, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Parc Adfer energy from waste facility in Deeside has been hailed as playing an important role in creating green jobs and boosting the energy resilience of North Wales, according to a new report published this week by CBI Economics.

Commissioned by enfinium, one of the UK's leading energy from waste businesses, the report measured the economic impact of the company's operations from its employees through to its extensive supply chain across the UK. enfinium currently transforms 2.3 million tonnes of non-recyclable waste into homegrown energy at four facilities across the UK.

These operational facilities include Parc Adfer, which enfinium operates with support from the Welsh Government and on behalf of the five local authorities that make up the North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Partnership. The facility produces enough energy to power more than 45,000 Welsh homes and businesses.

The new analysis found that in 2022:

enfinium contributed nearly £198 million in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the UK economy.

The Parc Adfer facility supported 37 Full Time Equivalent (FTE) jobs in the region.

94% Parc Adfer employees were identified as living within a 40-mile radius of the facility, with median full time wages for enfinium's Parc Adfer staff at nearly £53,000 per year. This was a particularly significant finding from the report, given average regional wages across Wales are just £23,898.

are just £23,898. Over 600 businesses across the UK benefited from enfinium's operations, with a geographical spread spanning more than half of the UK's local authorities.

When enfinium's wider economic contributions are taken into account – such as the jobs and GVA supported throughout the company's supply chain – their total contribution rises to £242 million in GVA and 1,047 jobs across the UK economy.

In addition to supporting green growth, by capturing by-products from its processes, recycling materials, and diverting waste from landfill, the company delivered emissions savings of over 565,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions to the UK economy in 2021 – a carbon footprint equivalent to over 113,000 individuals.

The report details that enfinium's local impact at Parc Adfer goes beyond the creation of skilled, well-paid jobs thanks to its contribution of £50,000 per annum to the wider Flintshire County Council Community Benefit Fund (over 20% of the total pot). As part of their wider community activity at Parc Adfer, enfinium are also involved with North Wales Wildlife Trust and have undertaken important biodiversity work at their site.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer at enfinium, said, "The transition to a Net Zero economy represents one of the greatest economic opportunities in the UK's history. Our modern energy from waste facilities, including the one we operate at Parc Adfer, already generate hundreds of millions of pounds of green growth every year. This report shows how our team in Flintshire is already driving regional economic growth as well as making a measurable contribution towards battling climate change."

Mark Tami, MP for Alyn & Deeside, said, "This new analysis from enfinium illustrates the significant progress the Deeside area is making in attracting new investment in the green economy, which will support our climate change targets and create high-quality jobs for our communities in the future."

A copy of the CBI Economics report can be downloaded from the enfinium website here.

About enfinium

enfinium is one of the largest energy from waste businesses in the UK and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of six (two in construction) strategically located facilities across the UK. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 265MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 UK homes. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

