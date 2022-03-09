enfinium joins Carbon Capture and Storage Association

LONDON, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- enfinium, part of the First Sentier Investors infrastructure portfolio, has announced that it has joined the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), signalling the company's ongoing commitment to supporting the U.K. in achieving its 2050 net zero target.

The CCSA was established to ensure that carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is recognised as an essential solution to deliver net zero emissions across the economy. It is working to develop long-term commercial models that will establish CCUS to deliver clean local growth and help industry transition to a low-carbon economy.

Mike Maudsley, Chief Executive Officer, said "enfinium are actively exploring carbon capture technology, processes, and business models to deliver further emission reductions, alongside the prospect of achieving net negative emissions from the process. The CCSA plays an important role engaging with Government to ensure that the U.K. has policies in place to enable waste-to-energy facilities deliver net zero."

Ruth Herbert, Chief Executive of CCSA, said "We are delighted to welcome enfinium to the CCSA. There has been significant interest and membership growth from the waste-to-energy sector in recent years due to the role CCUS can play in the sector's roadmap to net zero".

CCSA membership draws from organisations across the CCUS value chain from capture, transport and storage developers, to power and industrial users, plus engineering, legal, insurance, finance, academia and other supporting sectors.

enfinium is the largest pure play waste-to-energy business in the U.K. and is an industry leader in the conversion of non-recyclable residential and business waste into heat and partially renewable power. enfinium currently has a platform of seven (two in construction and one under advanced development) strategically located facilities across the U.K. Today, enfinium has an annual waste processing capacity of over 2.3 million tonnes, and a total combined electric generating capacity of 247MW (gross) — enough energy to power more than 500,000 U.K. homes. The vision "Make a difference today to deliver a cleaner tomorrow" speaks to the company's ongoing commitment to the development of clean and renewable energy solutions for its customers and local communities. For more on enfinium, please visit www.enfinium.co.uk.

First Sentier Investors are stewards of over €150 billion in assets managed on behalf of a client base that extends across Asia, Australasia, Europe and North America. With more than twenty years' experience in infrastructure investment, it is one of the longest established managers of infrastructure assets on behalf of institutional investors and currently manages approximately €10.9 billion of equity invested across assets in the utility, transport and energy infrastructure sectors in Europe, Australia and North America. FSI operates as a standalone business owned by the Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

