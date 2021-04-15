Enevate Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for its Next-Generation Silicon Battery Technology

"Enevate's innovative roll form of silicon anode is compatible with today's cell manufacturers' high-speed production lines," said Kiran Unni, Vice President, Frost & Sullivan. "The company's continuous roll-to-roll anode process can be manufactured at over 80 meters per minute. This production rate is an important differentiator, as silicon technology has traditionally been challenged by high-speed volume production."

Existing market solutions only use silicon as an additive to a graphite electrode, which significantly limits the benefits of silicon in the anode. Enevate's technology, by comparison, leverages a silicon dominant approach that is compatible with a variety of next-generation cathode materials and solid-state battery architectures, as well. Compared to traditional Li-ion batteries, Enevate technology improves EV range by 30%, in addition to enabling ultrafast charging. In 2020, it announced the fourth generation of its XFC-Energy™ -- extreme fast charging -- technology, capable of a five-minute charge to 75% capacity, energy densities of 800 watt-hours (Wh) per liter, and 340 Wh per kilogram in large-format EV cells.

Additionally, Enevate silicon technology is resistant to lithium plating, circumventing issues such as accelerated performance degradation and hazardous outcomes that are associated with traditional Li-ion technology. The company also tests cells quickly due to its fast charge. Competing solutions often require up to six months to test their batteries, while Enevate's solution reduces this time to one or two months.

"Combining advanced technology with a strong patent portfolio, Enevate will have several opportunities to license its technology in the EV industry as the market grows," noted Samantha Fisher, Best Practices Research Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Most of the demand for Li-ion batteries in the United States is generated from the automotive and power utility sectors, which positions Enevate ideally to leverage its expertise in these areas and thrive in the future."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in implementing strategies that proactively create value for its customers, focusing on improving the return on the investment that customers make in its services or products. The award recognizes the company's unique focus on augmenting its customers' value beyond simply good customer service, leading to improved customer retention and customer base expansion.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify the industry's best practices.

