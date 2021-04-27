Enesi Pharma to Present at World Vaccine Congress 2021 Virtual Meeting

OXFORD, England, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies, announces that its CEO, David Hipkiss will give a presentation at the upcoming World Vaccine Congress 2021 Virtual meeting (WVC 2021, 4-6 May 2021), which this year is free to attend.

The presentation, entitled "Logistics, last-mile, and innovations to ensure successful deployment of next-generation COVID-19 vaccines," will also look at the development and application of Enesi's needle-free, unit solid-dose, thermally stable ImplaVax® platform and how it is enabling a number of vaccines of potential global significance. The presentation will take place at 14:30 EST on Thursday 6 May.

In addition, Enesi expects to announce key progress at WVC 2021 from several important collaborations it has underway with leading international partners across multiple diseases. This progress provides further validation to support the potential of Enesi's ImplaVax® technology as an effective route of vaccination.

The World Vaccine Congress is the leading forum for the presentation and discussion of cutting-edge research and technology, and how these efforts can be integrated with pharma, biotech, academia and government to bring and produce better vaccines to the market in a sustainable, added-value fashion, while maximising impact, reach and equitable access worldwide.

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies. These diseases affect millions of people around the world. We work in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations with the goal of making a material and lasting positive impact on global health.

Our award-winning ImplaVax®-enabled vaccination products leverage our innovative unit solid-dose formulation and needle-free delivery technologies and are applicable across all vaccine formats. ImplaVax® products are designed to enhance the immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and a strong subject preference over administration using needle and syringe. They can be administered with minimal training and are also rapidly deployable while eliminating the need for cold-chain storage.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Sementis and the University of Adelaide.

We are also advancing a number of collaborations with leading organisations in animal health, including The Pirbright Institute and the UK's Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), which have generated positive results demonstrating the potential of our ImplaVax® formulation and needle-free delivery technologies.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under Contract No. 75A50119C00032.

