Enesi Pharma's ImplaVax®-Enabled, Solid-Dose Recombinant Classical Swine Fever (CSF) Vaccine Produces Immune Responses Superior to Liquid Vaccine

Second positive study in important animal health indications using different vaccine constructs demonstrates potential of ImplaVax®-enabled needle-free thermally stable solid-dose vaccination platform with read-through to human health

OXFORD, England, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enesi Pharma ("Enesi"), an innovative biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies, is delighted to report positive top-line results from a new study evaluating the immune responses generated by an ImplaVax®-enabled unit solid-dose formulation of classical swine fever (CSF) vaccine.

The results showed that a novel solid-dose ImplaVax® formulation of a recombinant E2 antigen CSF virus vaccine delivered subcutaneously using the ImplaVax® needle-free injection device generated a stronger immune response than standard liquid CSF vaccine formulations, particularly in terms of CSF virus-specific T-cell responses.

CSF is a significant animal health issue that causes a highly contagious haemorrhagic fever in pigs, which is deadly in its acute form. Due to its severe economic impact, CSF is notifiable to the world organisation for animal health (OIE). The disease is endemic in parts of Asia with significant adverse impacts on animal health, food security and the pig industry. Despite extensive efforts in CSF virus research, diagnostics and eradication, the virus continues to persist and re-emerge, posing a threat for food supply in affected regions1.

More details of the study and its results will be presented in an upcoming publication.

David Hipkiss, Enesi Pharma CEO, commented:

"We are delighted to report positive top-line results from this successful study. These new results with a solid-dose recombinant protein subunit vaccine reinforce the strong potential of ImplaVax® in the growing global animal health market, and build on the recent positive results in Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRSS) with a solid-dose live attenuated virus vaccine undertaken with The Pirbright Institute.

"In particular, these results highlight the applicability of the ImplaVax® platform across multiple proven vaccine formats and into human health given the relative similarity of skin models and immune responses between pigs and humans. This gives us confidence in the potential of our ImplaVax®-enabled solid-dose vaccine formats to generate positive results and demonstrate the myriad associated benefits in our many other partnerships and applications targeting infectious diseases in humans."

References

1 Ganges et al, Classical swine fever virus: the past, present and future, Virus Research (2020) 289 ,198151,

https://doi.org/10.1016/j.virusres.2020.198151

About Enesi Pharma

Enesi Pharma is developing next-generation vaccination products targeting infectious diseases and emergent threat pathogens enabled by its ImplaVax® technologies. These diseases affect millions of people around the world. We work in partnership with global companies, government agencies, leading academic institutions and non-governmental organisations with the goal of making a material and lasting positive impact on global health.

Our award-winning ImplaVax®-enabled vaccination products leverage our innovative unit solid-dose formulation and needle-free delivery technologies and are applicable across all vaccine formats. ImplaVax® products are designed to enhance the immune response and offer significant benefits for patients, care givers, healthcare professionals and payers through enhanced effectiveness, safety, ease of use, reliability and stability, and a strong subject preference over administration using needle and syringe. They can be administered with minimal training and are also rapidly deployable while eliminating the need for cold-chain storage.

Our pipeline targets a range of common and emerging infectious diseases, inflammatory diseases and allergies, and has been established through collaborations with world-class organisations, including BARDA DRIVe*, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Innovate UK, the University of Oxford, the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), Sementis and the University of Adelaide.

We are also advancing a number of collaborations with leading organisations in animal health, including The Pirbright Institute, which have generated positive results demonstrating the potential of our ImplaVax® formulation and needle-free delivery technologies.

Enesi's experienced leadership team has a proven track record in the successful development and commercialisation of innovative products delivering high value outcomes for all stakeholders and is supported by a world-renowned Scientific Advisory Board.

*This project has been funded in whole or in part with US Federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, DRIVe, under Contract No. 75A50119C00032.

