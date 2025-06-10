Enertis Applus+ Study: LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE, Driving Higher Commercial Value

News provided by

LONGi

10 Jun, 2025, 07:49 GMT

SEVILLE, Spain, June 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technical engineering consultancy Enertis Applus+ has released a comprehensive analysis of a 47MW single-axis tracker PV project in Seville, Spain, comparing the commercial performance of back-contact (BC) and tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) technologies. Energy Yield Assessments (EYA) were conducted based on module data provided by LONGi. The results confirm that LONGi's HPBC2.0 modules Hi-MO 9 significantly outperform TOPCon alternatives in power generation efficiency, cost control, and levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), providing robust technical validation for utility-scale solar deployments worldwide. 

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox
First Year Equivalent Power Generation Hours and CAPEX Comparison
This image opens in the lightbox
LONGi BC Modules Outperform TOPCon in LCOE

Key Findings:

  • 3.4% Higher Energy Yield per Watt: Hi-MO 9 generated 2,209 hours of first-year operation – 2.4%-3.4% more than TOPCon equivalents, directly increasing project revenue. 
  • Cost Parity Despite Premium Pricing: With Hi-MO 9 priced just 0.7¢/W higher than TOPCon, total CAPEX remained comparable through optimized system design and cost structures. 
  • Industry-Leading LCOE Reduction: Hi-MO 9 achieved an LCOE of €0.02706/kWh – 3.92-4.47% lower than TOPCon modules. Cost advantages stem from: Reduced fixed cost allocation per unit energy via higher yield; Variable cost compression through enhanced tracker compatibility and reduced electrical losses. 

The study confirms BC technology's unique capacity to maximize lifetime return on investment through synergistic "efficiency gains + cost control" effects. By significantly lowering electricity production costs, Hi-MO 9 enables solar assets to compete more effectively in global energy markets while accelerating decarbonization efforts. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707209/First_Year_Equivalent_Power_Generation_Hours_CAPEX_Comparison.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2707210/LONGi_BC_Modules_Outperform_TOPCon_LCOE.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862722/LONGi_new_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

LONGi selected on the 2025 FORTUNE China ESG Impact List

LONGi selected on the 2025 FORTUNE China ESG Impact List

On May 16, the FORTUNE China officially unveiled its ESG Impact list, with LONGi securing its place on the ranking once again for its outstanding...
LONGi Selected for S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025

LONGi Selected for S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025

Recently, S&P Global released the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) 2025, and LONGi was selected for its outstanding performance in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Utilities

Utilities

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics