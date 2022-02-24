Energy Storage Summit 2022: Sungrow Supports Carbon Neutrality with Advanced ESS Innovations

Energy storage is a vital path in tackling the volatility and intermittence of proliferating renewable energy. This is critical to facilitating a quick and smooth transition to a low-carbon future. As a key industry player, what does Sungrow contribute to energy storage and the environment?

Dr. James Li, Head of Sungrow's Technical Energy Storage System, introduces some of the key technology trends which shape energy storage development, and presented a speech with the topic of "How Does Sungrow Energy Storage System Provide Support to Zero-Emission Low Carbon Footprint" to demonstrate the competitiveness of Sungrow in the energy storage arena.

"An experienced supplier like Sungrow with multi-gigawatt hour global deployments of the energy storage system (ESS) can advise the customer at the design phase about potential pitfalls. Sungrow will continue to focus on continuous system improvements, for example, to become increasingly reliable, safe and more economical," elaborates Li in the presentation.

"Safety is the major concern among the global uptake of energy storage technology," Li adds. Sungrow adopts the comprehensive design concepts from predicting the potential risk to minimizing the impact of the occurred danger, and safeguards every cell in a three-tier BMS system with supervisory controls. The Company's patented tried and tested technology shows the world that energy storage can be a safe, reliable and sustainable solution to ensure grid reliability amidst demanding market operating conditions.

Having been pioneering in the renewable energy market for over 25 years, Sungrow has thought about future-proofed product innovations in a considered way. Last year, the Company rolled out its new liquid cooled ESS, enabling cells to have a more uniform temperature throughout the system while using less input energy, stopping overheating, maintaining safety, minimizing degradation and enabling higher performance. The innovation has achieved good responses: Sungrow inked a 430MWh project in Israel and a 136.24MWh project in Thailand, both containing the latest liquid cooled ESS.

The experience sharing was not only at the summit but also at the project site. As Sungrow has a profound track record of providing systems and services and boasts some major success stories globally, the Company arranged the site tour to one of its landmark projects, the high profile 100MW/100MWh ESS project at Minety in Wiltshire, for partners during the summit, sharing the credible and profitable reference which benefits upcoming stakeholders and market players. The plant is reported as Europe's largest ESS project and well meets UK's dynamic containment requirement with the support of Sungrow ESS.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

