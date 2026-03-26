Energy Storage Safety Elevated: Sungrow & TÜV Rheinland White Paper Unveiled

SYDNEY, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, has launched joint white paper with TÜV Rheinland, an international testing, inspection, and certification organization. Titled "Sungrow Energy Storage White Paper: A Holistic Approach to Safety," the white paper presents a comprehensive framework designed to address emerging risks in large-scale energy storage deployments and support the industry's transition toward higher levels of reliability and sustainability.

Sungrow Energy Storage White Paper A Holistic Approach to Safety

Why Energy Storage Safety Matters More Than Ever

As the global energy transition accelerates, energy storage is becoming a critical pillar of modern power systems, enabling large-scale renewable penetration and enhancing grid flexibility. However, the rapid expansion of the sector has also brought safety challenges into sharper focus. Increasing battery capacities, higher system densities, and the deployment of gigawatt-scale storage plants are significantly raising the complexity of risk management. Traditional single-layer protections and short-term cost-driven approaches are no longer sufficient to address system-level risks, representing a critical constraint on sustainable development. Against this backdrop, the newly released white paper reflects this broader shift toward more comprehensive safety practices.

A Holistic Approach to Safer Energy Storage Systems

At the heart of the white paper is Sungrow's holistic approach to energy storage safety, which integrates protection across two key dimensions: system architecture and lifecycle management.

At the system level, safety protection extends through the entire technical stack—from battery cells, packs, and racks to system containers, power plants, and ultimately the grid. By moving beyond traditional component-level safety approaches, the framework enables coordinated protection across every layer of an energy storage facility.

Across the lifecycle, safety management begins with simulation-driven design and engineering and continues through verification, manufacturing, operation, maintenance, service, and environmentally responsible decommissioning.

Through this integrated framework—from cells to the grid, and from simulation-driven development to green end-of-life management—safety is embedded into every stage of system development and deployment, ensuring that risks can be anticipated, managed, and mitigated throughout the operational life of an energy storage asset.

Strengthened by Independent Validation

As a co-releasing partner, TÜV Rheinland has endorsed the holistic safety concept. In the foreword, Weichun Li, Senior Vice President of Solar & Commercial Products at TÜV Rheinland Greater China, stated: "Throughout the full product lifecycle—from research and development to manufacturing, deployment, and eventual decommissioning—we apply rigorous, science-based methodologies with a global perspective. This approach not only provides authoritative validation for products but also strengthens the industry's overall safety framework, facilitating the concurrent advancement of innovation and risk management."

Supporting the Future of Energy Storage

The release of ESS safety white paper reflects a shared commitment by Sungrow and TÜV Rheinland to advancing safer and more reliable energy storage systems worldwide. As the industry continues to scale, a comprehensive approach to safety will be essential to ensuring sustainable growth and unlocking the full value of energy storage.

To learn more about the white paper, please click the link:

https://info-support.sungrowpower.com/market-material/7a636fe1-f545-491a-884c-34be0cdbeaad.pdf

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

CONTACT: Luly Wang, luly.wang@sungrow-hq.com

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