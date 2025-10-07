Energy Robotics Secures $13.5 Million Series A to Scale Critical Infrastructure Inspections with AI + Robotics

Company's leading hardware-agnostic fleet orchestration software platform delivers operational savings and worker safety to its customers

DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Energy Robotics , the leading AI software platform for autonomous inspection with robots and drones, today announced the successful close of $13.5m of Series A funding. Energy Robotics has completed over one million inspections across five continents, saving 32,000+ hours of hazardous human labor for customers across oil and gas, industrial, chemical, and utility sectors, including Shell, BP, Repsol, BASF, Merck and E.ON. This funding cements the company's position as a market leader of full-stack, hardware-agnostic, fleet-management AI software autonomy platform for critical infrastructure.

The Series A was co-led by Blue Bear Capital and Climate Investment (CI), with participation from Futury Capital, Hessen Capital, Kensho VC, and TADTech. The funding will accelerate the commercial deployment of Energy Robotics' software across energy, chemicals, industrial, and security sectors.

Operational Savings and Safety Delivered

Existing infrastructure and industrial facilities are confronting two major challenges: a shrinking skilled workforce and increasingly complex, aging equipment that requires specialized maintenance. Energy Robotics addresses this through its AI software platform for autonomous robots and drones that cuts operating costs by up to 40% while significantly enhancing worker safety.

"This funding round will help us scale autonomy to serve the world's most critical infrastructure, giving energy, chemicals, utilities, and security operators greater resilience, safety, and efficiency," said Marc Dassler, CEO and co-founder of Energy Robotics. "As a skilled workforce retires, critical infrastructure operators face a significant demographic shift. This is compounded by the fact that many of the world's most vital energy and chemical assets are decades old, requiring more frequent and intricate monitoring, inspection, and maintenance. This combination of an aging workforce, a shrinking talent pool, and deteriorating infrastructure creates a perfect storm of operational risk. Our platform provides a timely and scalable solution, enabling customers to not only maintain but also improve operational efficiency and safety, while actively mitigating the challenges of this workforce transition."

Operational Reliability and Productivity Delivered

Industries served by Energy Robotics have significant operational risks, including exposure to fires, explosions, toxic chemicals, leaks, physical dangers and cybersecurity breaches. Autonomous robots and drones powered by Energy Robotics' platform perform essential daily and hourly tasks, including visual inspections, thermal scans, and leak detection, eliminating the need for humans to enter dangerous environments while keeping proprietary data secure. By automating these tasks, worker safety is improved, human error is reduced, and more frequent data can be collected. This proactive approach leads to more efficient maintenance and less plant downtime overall, increasing operational reliability and productivity.

"The industrial robotics market has reached an inflection point," said Cindi Bough, Managing Director at Climate Investment. "Energy Robotics has built an AI software platform that orchestrates diverse fleets of robots and drones, integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise workflows, and delivers actionable data services at scale today. Also, Energy Robotics delivers climate impact by using autonomous robots to spot gas leaks early, so harmful emissions are fixed before they escape into the atmosphere. This is why we are excited to co-lead their Series A investment."

AI-Powered Fleet Orchestration Software Platform

Energy Robotics offers a comprehensive platform of AI-powered fleet orchestration software that eliminates the need for fragmented tools, with key features that include:

Hardware-Agnostic Operating System : Seamlessly integrates with 8 leading robots and drones and OEM hardware manufacturers (e.g., Boston Dynamics, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, DJI), giving customers the flexibility to build mixed fleets without vendor lock-in;

: Seamlessly integrates with 8 leading robots and drones and OEM hardware manufacturers (e.g., Boston Dynamics, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, DJI), giving customers the flexibility to build mixed fleets without vendor lock-in; AI-Powered Analytics : An advanced AI analytics library interprets multimodal sensor data, from gauge readings to leak detection, continuously learning and improving with every mission;

: An advanced AI analytics library interprets multimodal sensor data, from gauge readings to leak detection, continuously learning and improving with every mission; Simple, LLM-Driven Mission Control: Integrated large language model system enables operators to simply prompt the platform to generate and execute inspection tasks across entire fleets of robots and drones;

Integrated large language model system enables operators to simply prompt the platform to generate and execute inspection tasks across entire fleets of robots and drones; Real-World Data vs. Synthetic Data: Fleet orchestration and autonomous operations are based on millions of data points gathered in complex, dynamic real-word facilities such as refineries and power plants;

Fleet orchestration and autonomous operations are based on millions of data points gathered in complex, dynamic real-word facilities such as refineries and power plants; Evergreen Digital Twin : Each inspection mission automatically updates a live, evolving digital replica of facilities, providing real-time visibility and predictive insights that feed directly into customer ERP, CMMS, and digital twin platforms; and

: Each inspection mission automatically updates a live, evolving digital replica of facilities, providing real-time visibility and predictive insights that feed directly into customer ERP, CMMS, and digital twin platforms; and Data Privacy & Cybersecurity: Energy Robotics strengthens cybersecurity and data sovereignty by providing a platform that keeps sensitive inspection data within customer-controlled IT systems, independent of vendor-specific software platforms.

"The global energy transition relies on a more resilient, efficient, and secure infrastructure," said Dr. Carolin Funk, Partner, Blue Bear Capital. "Energy Robotics' autonomous inspection platform, powered by AI, directly addresses this need. It provides a scalable solution that improves the safety and operational efficiency of key energy and industrial assets, while taking advantage of the global robotics expansion."

About Energy Robotics

Energy Robotics provides the leading AI software platform for autonomous industrial inspection. Its hardware-agnostic solution integrates with multiple robot platforms, generates Evergreen Digital Twins of critical infrastructure, and delivers actionable insights directly into customer workflows. Headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany, the company operates on five continents. For more information, please visit https://www.energy-robotics.com/ .

About Blue Bear Capital

Blue Bear is a venture capital and early growth equity firm driving digital technologies and machine intelligence into multibillion-dollar verticals across the energy, infrastructure, and climate industries. The team comes from leading energy private equity firms, startups, and large industrial technology developers. Blue Bear typically leads Seed through Series B rounds, with a portfolio covering operational AI, IoT, and cybersecurity technologies, all deployed with enterprise customers to drive connectivity and intelligence across the world's most critical industries. For more information, visit www.bluebearcap.com .

About Climate Investment (CI)

Climate Investment (CI) is an independently managed investor focused on driving industrial decarbonization. The firm provides venture to growth equity capital to innovative companies and partners with industry to drive market adoption, create value for infrastructure owners and deliver measurable greenhouse gas (GHG) impact. Operating since 2017, CI has invested in over 40 climate tech companies across energy, transportation, buildings and industry that have collectively delivered 133 MT CO2e of cumulative greenhouse gas reduction in the period 2019-2024. Climate Investment was founded by member companies of the Oil & Gas Climate Initiative ("OGCI"). They have invested in Climate Investment funds and deployed many of its portfolio innovations, supporting their early commercial development. For more information, visit www.climateinvestment.com

