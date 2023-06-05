Energy Harvesting System Market Zooms Towards Million-Dollar Valuation: Estimated to Reach USD 1,174 Million by 2030: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Energy Harvesting System Market Size By Technology (Vibration Energy Harvesting, Thermal Energy Harvesting), By Application (Building & Home Automation, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), By Geographic Scope & Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Energy Harvesting System Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Energy Harvesting System Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 490 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1,174 Million by the end of the forecast period.

Energy Harvesting System Market

202 - Pages

126 – Tables

37 – Figures

Energy Harvesting System Market: Revolutionizing the Power Source for Low-Energy Electronics

Energy harvesting systems have emerged as a game-changer in the field of low-energy electronics, transforming the way we power electronic devices. These systems utilize the concept of harnessing energy from external sources and storing it for future applications. A typical energy harvesting system consists of essential components such as an electronic circuit, sensors and transducers, and a storage unit. The transducer efficiently converts eccentric energy sources into electricity, which is then stored for later use. To ensure optimal performance and safety, the system incorporates a complementary electronic circuit that acts as a safety and management module for the storage unit and system circuits. The sensing unit plays a critical role in converting physical or mechanical energy into electrical energy.

The adoption of energy harvesting systems offers numerous benefits, making them an attractive choice for a wide range of applications. These systems provide maintenance-free energy, ensuring long-term durability and reduced carbon emissions. Moreover, they offer user-friendly solutions that are easy to implement and utilize, providing convenience and flexibility.

The global demand for energy harvesting systems has witnessed a significant surge, particularly in remote locations worldwide. These systems have proven invaluable as reliable electronic systems that can prevent power interruptions or serve as supplements to primary power sources. Additionally, the market is experiencing growth due to several key factors. The expanding Internet of Things (IoT) industry, with its focus on automation and connectivity, is driving the widespread adoption of energy harvesting systems. Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of the importance of energy conservation, leading to an increased demand for sustainable energy solutions. Government initiatives aimed at promoting a green environment further contribute to the market's growth in energy harvesting systems.

The energy harvesting system market is poised to experience substantial growth during the forecast period, driven by the rising demand for reliable and sustainable energy sources. As the world continues to prioritize energy conservation and explore alternative power options, energy harvesting systems are set to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of low-energy electronics.

Key players in the energy harvesting system market include Convergence Wireless, Mide Technology, Powercast Corporation, ABB Limited, Cymbat Corporation, EnOcean GmbH, General Electric, Linear Technology, Microchip Technology Inc., and Fujitsu Limited. These industry leaders are at the forefront of innovation, continuously driving advancements in energy harvesting technology. They play a significant role in shaping the market landscape through their expertise, product offerings, and commitment to excellence.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Energy Harvesting System Market into Technology, Application, And Geography.

Energy Harvesting System Market, by Technology

Vibration Energy Harvesting



Thermal Energy Harvesting



Radio Frequency Energy Harvesting



Light Energy Harvesting

Energy Harvesting System Market, by Application

Building & Home Automation



Consumer Electronics



Industrial



Transportation



Security



Others

Energy Harvesting System Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

