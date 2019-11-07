Energy Globe Honors the World's Best Solutions to Climate Change

The Energy Globe Award was founded in Austria exactly 20 years ago and annually honors people and companies that implement sustainable projects and products to protect our environment in practice. To date, more than 25,000 projects and initiatives from 187 countries have been submitted, making the Energy Globe Award the world's most prestigious environmental prize. The aim of this private, non-profit institution from Austria is to present the best solutions for our environmental problems nationally and globally and to motivate people, governments, organizations and the business community to act in a joint and sustainable fashion for a future that is worth living.

It is for this reason that the founder of Energy Globe, Wolfgang Neumann, is optimistic: "Due to the variety of submissions, there are already Solutions for every environmental problem on our planet. Just as we have all solved the ozone hole problem together, we will also succeed in aligning our technologies as well as our awareness and actions to the lasting benefit of our environment when it comes to climate change.

The Energy Globe Days will be held for the first time during the Energy Globe World Awards to present "Best Practice" solutions from around the world, and to network with international experts via livestream in Espoo, Finland. The entire event will be streamed live on internet on November 12 and 13. Interested parties can attend the Energy Globe awards ceremony live at home at www.energyglobe.info, watch all presentations and ask questions in the chat room or access and watch the presentations at a later time.

The absolute highlight will be the presentation of the coveted Energy Globe World Awards on November 13. From 2,000 projects submitted since the beginning of 2019, three outstanding projects per each of the six categories have been nominated following a selection process by an international jury of experts. International celebrities such as Minister Maneka Gandhi, Nobel Laureate Prof. Mohan Munasinghe and the Honorary President of the Club of Rome, Anders Wijkman, will present the awards to nominees and winners.

For the first time ever, a declaration of intent will be signed during the Energy Globe Days in order to make the Circular Economy known worldwide and to introduce a basis for its implementation. "What is being referred to the Circular Economy is the basis for sustainable economic development and a prerequisite for effective, sustainable environmental and resource protection," said Christoph Leitl, founder and chairman of the Global Chamber Platform (GCP). The Global Chamber Platform (GCP), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the Club of Rome and the Energy Globe Foundation will be signatories.

All of the details regarding the Energy Globe and about Energy Globe Days on November 12–13, 2019, including the Livestream program, can be found at www.energyglobe.info.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025125/Energy_Globe_Image_Clip.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1025124/Energy_Globe_Days.jpg

Contact:

Elisabeth Neumann,

Energy Globe Foundation

Email: contact@energyglobe.info

Tel: +43 664 62 799 90

SOURCE Energy Globe Foundation