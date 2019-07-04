Enea Signs First Customer Contracts for NFV Access

KISTA, Sweden, July 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) has signed the first customer contracts for the recently released NFV Access product. This product is the result of investments in Research and Development and builds on Enea's expertise in operating systems and software platforms.

Enea's first customers use NFV Access as a platform for Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) in communication solutions for small and medium enterprises. These companies can select applications (VNF) from many suppliers for different applications, e.g. Software Defined Wide Area Networking (SD-WAN) and security solutions. NFV Access is independent of hardware, which allows customers to choose hardware units (so-called white boxes) at competitive prices.

The market for uCPE products is in early stages. It is expected to grow during the coming years, as small and medium enterprises upgrade their communication solutions. Enea's business model for NFV Access is based on subscriptions for units that customers deliver and operate. The new contracts are estimated to generate limited revenues during 2019.

"We are pleased that customers have selected Enea's new software platform for enterprise communication and security. This shows that Enea has products, expertise, and business models to address this interesting market," says Jan Häglund, President and CEO, Enea.

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

For more information visit www.enea.com or contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com



Renée Johnson, Executive Assistant

E-mail: renee.johnson@enea.com

Phone: +46-8-507-140-00

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-signs-first-customer-contracts-for-nfv-access,c2857375

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB