Enea Signs Agreement for Embedded DPI worth 2.8 MUSD

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea has signed an agreement with a total value of 2.8 MUSD over two years, covering embedded Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) technology for a US-based market leader in cloud technology and SD-WAN solutions for enterprises.

The deal, which is part of Enea's expected business volume, includes both software licenses as well as associated support and maintenance. Revenues are recognized over 2019 and 2020, starting with 0.9 MUSD in Q219.

The agreement covers Enea's Qosmos ixEngine, which is a DPI-based classification and metadata engine that recognizes over 3,200 protocols and can extract over 5,000 metadata.

Qosmos ixEngine will be embedded inside a networking solution and will provide detailed understanding of network traffic, used for applications such as WAN optimization, Quality of Service (QoS), firewalling, and reporting."This confirms Enea's position as the leading provider of DPI technology for the SD-WAN market," said Jan Häglund, President and CEO of Enea.

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set below, on June 13, 2019 at 17.00 CET.

For more information visit www.enea.com/investors or contact:

Jan Häglund, President & CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com



Renée Johnson, Executive Assistant

Phone: +46709710178

E-mail: renee.johnson@enea.com

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information: www.enea.com

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-signs-agreement-for-embedded-dpi-worth-2-8-musd,c2840254

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB