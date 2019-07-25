Enea Signs 1.5 MEUR Agreement for Access Management

STOCKHOLM, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea has signed a 1.5 MEUR agreement for access management software (authentication, authorization, and accounting - AAA) with a German mobile network operator.

The contract, which is part of Enea's expected business volume, includes software licenses as well as associated services, support and maintenance. Services and software licenses account for around 45 percent of revenues, where the larger part is booked during the second half of 2019. The support and maintenance part of the contract is recognized as recurring revenues during 2020 and 2021.

Enea's policy and access control products target existing 4G systems, as well as the upcoming 5G architecture of mobile networks. Every day, more than 300 million subscribers around the world rely on Enea's software for Policy and Access control.

"This Access Management software contract reinforces our position as a supplier of network applications for tomorrow's mobile networks", says Jan Häglund, President and CEO, Enea.

This information is information that Enea AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set below, on July 25, 2019, at 5.00 pm CEST.

About Enea

Enea develops the software foundation for the connected society. We provide solutions for mobile traffic optimization, subscriber data management, network virtualization, traffic classification, embedded operating systems, and professional services. Solution vendors, systems integrators, and service providers use Enea to create new world-leading networking products and services. More than 3 billion people around the globe already rely on Enea technologies in their daily lives. Enea is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

Enea®, Enea OSE®, Netbricks®, Polyhedra®, Zealcore®, Enea® Element, Enea® Optima, Enea® LINX, Enea® Accelerator, Enea® dSPEED Platform and COSNOS® are registered trademarks of Enea AB and its subsidiaries. Enea OSE®ck, Enea OSE® Epsilon, Enea® Optima Log Analyzer, Enea® Black Box Recorder, Polyhedra® Lite, Enea® System Manager, Enea® ElementCenter NMS, Enea® On-device Management and Embedded for LeadersTM are unregistered trademarks of Enea AB or its subsidiaries. Any other company, product or service names mentioned above are the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owner. © Enea AB 2019

For more information visit www.enea.com or contact:

Jan Häglund, President and CEO

E-mail: jan.haglund@enea.com

Tomas Hasselrot, Director, Marketing and Communication

Telephone: +46-70-971-6134

E-mail: tomas.hasselrot@enea.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-signs-1-5-meur-agreement-for-access-management,c2869471

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Enea AB