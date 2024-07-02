Endpoint Security Market to Transcend USD 36.01 billion by 2031 Owing to Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity in Safeguarding Online Infrastructure| SkyQuest Technology

WESTFORD, Mass., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to SkyQuest, the global Endpoint Security Market size was valued at USD 10.40 billion in 2022 and is poised to grow from USD 11.94 billion in 2023 to USD 36.01 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% in the forecast period (2024-2031).

Organizations use advanced security solutions as their first line of defense in cybersecurity to protect their company network infrastructure. Market expansion is anticipated as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policies are implemented more frequently. For instance, the web threat intelligence detection XDR solution FortiXDR was introduced by Fortinet, Inc. BlackBerry Limited introduced the managed detection and response (MDR) service in a similar manner. Additionally, for endpoint security, Broadcom, Inc. has introduced Adaptive Protection. Solutions are heavily reliant on emerging technology, including cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and others.

Download a detailed overview:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/endpoint-security-market

Endpoint Security Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 11.94 billion Estimated Value by 2031 $ 36.01 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Component, Enforcement Point, Enterprise Size, End-User and Deployment Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Rising Number of Connected Devices Key Market Drivers Rising trend of BYOD

Segments covered in Endpoint Security Market are as follows:

Component Solutions (Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) (Antivirus, Anti-Spyware/Anti-Malware, Firewall, Endpoint Device Control, Intrusion Prevention, Endpoint Application Control, Others), Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)), Services (Professional Services (Training and Consulting, Integration and Implementation, Support and Maintenance), Managed Services)



Enforcement Point Workstations, Mobile Devices, Servers, Point of Sale Terminals, Others



Enterprise Size Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)



End-User Government & Public Sector, BFSI, Healthcare, IT & Telecom, Transportation, Education, Manufacturing, Retail & e-commerce, Others



Deployment Cloud, and On-Premise



Request Free Customization of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/endpoint-security-market

Large Enterprises Redefining Endpoint Security in Global Arena

The worldwide endpoint security market is shaped in large part by the size of the enterprise. The need for comprehensive and scalable solutions is generally driven by large organisations, whilst small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) prioritise cost-effective security measures that are suited to their specific needs. Market strategies and product development are influenced by this segmentation to effectively meet the diverse needs and budgets of organisations.

Large corporations have a great deal of influence in the global endpoint security market, owing to their sizable financial backing for all-encompassing cybersecurity solutions. By fitting by the artificial intelligence and machine learning technology as well as having the wide network infrastructure and following to regulation guidelines strictly, they hold an exclusive position to enhance ingenuity and expand market and at the same time set up security standards in the industry.

SMEs being small and financially limited create a big part of the world's endpoint security demand driving demand for trustworthy, low-priced security solutions. Small and financially constrained firms need help protecting themselves from cyber threats as they tend to adopt new tech fast, yet they face higher risks of online attacks. This is due to SMEs are quick in adopting new technologies but are also at risk from online attacks.

View report summary and Table of Contents (TOC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/endpoint-security-market

Optimizing Performance through Strategic Deployment in Endpoint Security

Deployment in the worldwide endpoint security sector signifies the activities involving placing security systems into operation and orchestrating these solutions across various networks and gadgets. It is proverbial that deploying well means better protection from cyber-attacks, fewer weak points, more speed thereby preserving invaluable information for all organizations worldwide.

In the worldwide endpoint security industry, on-premises deployment gives users more control and customisation by installing security solutions directly on local servers and devices. This method is critical for companies with strict regulations on data security since it ensures that they adhere to legal requirements, directly control their sensitive information thereby upholding strong security and operational integrity.

In the worldwide endpoint security industry, cloud deployment uses remote servers to offer flexible, scalable security solutions. This approach is central in enabling organization to promptly respond to fresh dangers, reduce infrastructure budget and maintain reliable real time security on all endpoints as it is easy to incorporate, affordable and allows immediate updates.

Crucial Role of Enterprise Size and Advanced Deployment Strategies To turn Fruitful

Modern advanced security solutions are essential for safeguarding organisational network infrastructures in the quickly changing digital landscape of today. The increased spread of BYOD policies is driving demand for such cutting-edge solutions as Broadcom's Adaptive Protection, BlackBerry's MDR, and Fortinet's FortiXDR. Advanced technology adoption, compliance, and scalability are key priorities for big enterprises, which use their large resource bases, while small and midsize businesses are pushing for good quality and affordable cybersecurity solutions. Efficient implementation, regardless of on-premises or cloud-based options, guarantees all-encompassing security and uninterrupted operations, providing defence against the continuously increasing risk of cyberattacks.

Related Reports:

Cyber Security Market

Network Security Market

Managed Security Services Market

Cloud Security Market

Application Security Market

About Us:

SkyQuest is an IP focused Research and Investment Bank and Accelerator of Technology and assets. We provide access to technologies, markets and finance across sectors viz. Life Sciences, CleanTech, AgriTech, NanoTech and Information & Communication Technology.

We work closely with innovators, inventors, innovation seekers, entrepreneurs, companies and investors alike in leveraging external sources of R&D. Moreover, we help them in optimizing the economic potential of their intellectual assets. Our experiences with innovation management and commercialization has expanded our reach across North America, Europe, ASEAN and Asia Pacific.

Contact:

Mr. Jagraj Singh

SkyQuest Technology

1 Apache Way,

Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg