endpoint and THREAD Simplify DCT Operations for Key Stakeholders to Reduce Study Timelines

Integration of data capture and transactions ensures that the site and subject stay together in a unified workflow

SAN FRANCISCO and CARY, N.C., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- endpoint Clinical, the leader in global interactive response technology (IRT®) for clinical trials, and THREAD, a leading technology and service provider enabling decentralized clinical trials (DCT), have announced their partnership to offer sponsors and sites a solution that simplifies DCT operations and reduces research study timelines.

"Adoption of DCT technologies that are capable of not only performing individually as best-in-class solutions but are also designed and engineered to be at optimal performance in an integrated clinical data mesh are the key to meeting demands and leading in the rapidly changing landscape of clinical trials," says Brad Cottreau, Vice President of Global Sales at endpoint Clinical.

This ecosystem approach realizes the full potential of critical functions such as telehealth visits and direct-to-patient/home health shipping of study drugs, all while maintaining mission-critical goals of high patient engagement, compliance, and retention.

Through this partnership, endpoint Clinical and THREAD provide two-way integration for eConsent, screening, and randomization, supporting automation of underlying workflows across the two platforms. The interfacing of systems has a particular impact on sites, as they do not need to duplicate data entry. In addition, this integrated approach simplifies operations such as subject creation, screening, assessments, randomization (including dispensing), and subject treatment visits. Two-way communication between the platforms enables data-driven, rapid feedback that can inform strategies for patient recruitment, supply procurement, clinical operations, and data management. Together, this results in cleaner data and a faster study close.

"As decentralized trials continue to propel global scalability and flexibility of clinical trials, THREAD partners with clients to ensure a seamless execution from study design to close-out via our single, comprehensive platform," said John Reites, CEO of THREAD. "Our collaboration with endpoint represents a new way to synchronize the real-world experience of the participant with the data at the site, resulting in one smooth continuum."

"When establishing partnerships with other world-class technology providers, such as THREAD, we always first address how the solution we offer can solve pain points for sponsors," said Christine Oliver, CEO of endpoint. "Beyond addressing pain points, we're also pushing the boundaries of what the market has been able to do to date to evolve the way we manage trials and continue to increase speed and efficiency for sponsors."

About endpoint

endpoint is an interactive response technology (IRT®) systems and solutions provider that supports the life sciences industry. For the past decade, their customer-obsessed team of professionals has been continuously evolving their suite of technologies to help Sponsors achieve clinical trial success. Their dynamic IRT solution, PULSE®, for patient randomization and management, site management, and drug supply management and leading-edge clinical supplies management tool, DRIVE, has proven to maximize the supply chain and minimize operational costs, and ensure timely and accurate patient dosing. endpoint is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices across the US, EU, and Asia. www.endpointclinical.com

About THREAD

THREAD is a leading provider of a proprietary, decentralized research platform and suite of supporting services used by biopharma, CROs, and life science organizations to remotely capture data from participants and sites during, in-between, and in lieu of in-clinic visits. THREAD's platform and supporting services are helping customers to shorten study launch timelines, reduce study budgets with Virtual Visits, and bring studies from the clinic to patients' homes. THREAD provides key platform features such as eConsent, eCOA/ePRO, sensors, reminders, and telehealth virtual visits to support remote data capture, hybrid virtual studies, and fully decentralized studies in key therapeutic areas. In 2019, THREAD was acquired by strategic health care investors Water Street Healthcare Partners and JLL Partners. Visit www.THREADresearch.com to learn more.

