Endoscopy Equipment Market worth $53.54 billion by 2030 with 7.6% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Endoscopy Equipment Market, valued at US$34.83 billion in 2024, stood at US$37.08 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 7.6% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$53.54 billion by the end of the period. The growth of the endoscopy equipment market is driven by the rising need for endoscopy in diagnosing and treating critical diseases, increasing investments and grants from governments and organizations, and the growing prevalence of inflammatory bowel disease and colorectal cancer. Additionally, hospitals are expanding their endoscopic capabilities, fueled by the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures and ongoing technological advancements. The rising adoption of single-use endoscopy instruments and the growing trend toward automated endoscope reprocessing, which enhances efficiency, reduces infection risks, and meets stringent hygiene standards, drives the endoscopy equipment market.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=689

Browse in-depth TOC on "Endoscopy Equipment Market"

450 - Tables

60 - Figures

400 - Pages

By product, the endoscopy equipment market is segmented into endoscopes, visualization systems, other endoscopy equipment, and accessories. The endoscopes segment is further divided into the rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, robot-assisted endoscopes, and capsule endoscopes. In 2024, rigid endoscopes held a significant market share and are expected to lead during the forecast period. Laparoscopy holds the largest market due to its adoption in minimally invasive surgeries, whereas bronchoscopy is expected to record the fastest growth, driven by the increasing burden of respiratory diseases, particularly lung cancer. Laparoscopy offers significant clinical advantages such as reduced surgical-site infection (SSI) risks, smaller incisions, faster recovery times, and shorter hospital stays compared to open surgeries, making it the preferred choice for patients and physicians.

The growing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders and urinary system complications has further driven the demand for laparoscopic interventions. Additionally, laparoscopic cholecystectomy, a safe and cost-effective alternative to open gallbladder removal, has gained widespread acceptance, reinforcing the dominance of this segment. Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive procedures, combined with the long-term cost savings and improved clinical outcomes associated with laparoscopic surgeries, has positioned laparoscopes as an indispensable equipment in modern healthcare.

By application, the endoscopy equipment market is segmented by application into gastrointestinal endoscopy, bronchoscopy, ENT endoscopy, urology endoscopy (cystoscopy), laparoscopy, obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, arthroscopy, mediastinoscopy, and other applications.

Among these, the bronchoscopy application is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the rising global burden of respiratory diseases, particularly lung cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, in 2025, the U.S. alone is expected to witness approximately 226,650 new lung cancer cases and 124,730 related deaths, highlighting the critical need for early detection and continuous monitoring. Bronchoscopes are widely used for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes, including tissue biopsy, airway examination, and interventional procedures such as stent placements or foreign body removal. The growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, along with video and disposable bronchoscopes, further accelerates segment growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and infections, along with increasing demand for same-day outpatient bronchoscopy procedures, positions this segment as a key revenue driver in the endoscopy equipment market.

By geography, the endoscopy equipment market is segmented into five major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America commanded the largest share in 2024, driven by a strong prevalence of chronic diseases, high procedural volumes, and substantial healthcare investments. For instance, according to the American Cancer Society, the U.S. alone reported approximately 2,001,140 new cancer cases and 611,720 cancer-related deaths in 2024, underscoring a significant demand for early diagnostic and therapeutic procedures such as endoscopy.

Furthermore, gastrointestinal disorders remain highly prevalent, with a National Library of Medicine article (May 2025) highlighting that 23.5 million GI endoscopies were performed in 2022. Robust research funding also supports market expansion, with the National Institutes of Health allocating USD 3.6 billion to GI research in 2023, accounting for 7.4% of its total budget. Advanced healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and rapid adoption of minimally invasive technologies further strengthen the region's dominance. Additionally, the presence of leading global manufacturers, coupled with continuous technological innovations such as AI-integrated and disposable endoscopes, enhances accessibility and efficiency, reinforcing North America's position as the largest revenue-generating region in the global endoscopy equipment market.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=689

Some of the prominent players operating in the market include Olympus Corporation (Japan), Karl Storz SE & CO. Kg (Germany), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan), HOYA Corporation (Japan), Stryker (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Nipro (Japan), EndoMed Systems GmbH (Germany), Richard Wolf GmbH. (Germany), Ambu A/S (Denmark), and among others.

Olympus Corporation (US):

Olympus Corporation is a leading player in the endoscopy equipment market due to its comprehensive and diversified portfolio of advanced endoscopy equipment and services, including gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopy equipment supported by integrated endoscopic systems and repair solutions. The company's strong global presence, comprising 89 subsidiaries and 3 affiliates, ensures broad market access across Japan, North America, Europe, Asia & Oceania, China, and other global markets. Olympus consistently delivers high-performance, clinically efficient solutions across multiple therapeutic areas, making it a preferred partner for healthcare providers worldwide. Its leadership is further reinforced by a dual strategy of organic and inorganic growth.

Olympus made significant investments in innovation, as demonstrated by the May 2023 launch of two new bronchoscopes integrated with AI to enhance diagnostic precision and procedural efficiency. Simultaneously, it pursues strategic acquisitions and distribution agreements to expand product offerings and market reach. These initiatives support sustained technological advancement, increased adoption among end users, and a competitive market position. By integrating advanced imaging, enhanced maneuverability, and reprocessing technologies, Olympus delivers customer-centric solutions that support precision diagnostics and minimally invasive interventions, securing its dominant role in the global endoscopy equipment market.

Karl Storz SE & CO. KG (Germany)

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG is a leading player in the endoscopy equipment market due to its comprehensive portfolio of over 10,000 high-precision products in human and veterinary medicine, underscoring its commitment to innovation, diagnostic accuracy, and minimally invasive procedures. The company's advanced endoscopy equipment spans key clinical applications such as bronchoscopy, laryngoscopy, and neuroendoscopy, reinforcing its position in critical medical disciplines. Operating through 70 subsidiaries in more than 50 countries and maintaining production facilities in Germany, the US, Switzerland, Estonia, and China, the company ensures a robust global footprint that enables it to address diverse regional healthcare needs effectively.

Its presence across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa supports strong customer engagement and reliable service delivery. Further cementing its leadership, KARL STORZ adopts strategic inorganic growth initiatives, including the acquisition of Surgical, Inc. (US) in August 2024, to expand its advanced surgical and endoscopic offerings. Additionally, its collaboration with FUJIFILM Corporation for the joint marketing of GI endoscopes and OR integration systems enhance technological capabilities and market presence. Through innovation, strategic partnerships, and operational reach, Karl Storz continues to be a trusted and influential force in the global endoscopy equipment market.

For more information, Inquire Now!

Related Reports:

Endoscope Reprocessing Market

Top 10 Medical Device Technologies Market

Laparoscopic Instruments Market

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

Medical Robots Market

Get access to the latest updates on Endoscopy Equipment Companies and Endoscopy Equipment Market Size

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg