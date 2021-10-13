Endoscopic Camera Systems Market to reach US$ 6.9 Bn by 2031, Growing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Equipment and Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Drive the Market, Sates TMR

- The endoscopic camera systems market is expected to be valued at US$ 6.9 Bn by 2031. Surge in product application in gynecology, urology, otolaryngology (ENT), pulmonology, cardiology, and gastroenterology is fueling sales in market.

- Market enterprises are strengthening their production capabilities of devices that allow for radical adjustments

ALBANY, N.Y., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Endoscopic camera systems are widely utilized in a broad range of procedures such as arthroscopy, endoscopy, laparoscopy, and veterinary purposes.

Owing to various features such as improved focus, sharpness, and clarity, the use of endoscopic camera systems is increased today in a wide range of surgical applications. This factor is expected to generate prominent sales prospects in the global endoscopic camera systems market in the years to come.

A research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) highlights that the global endoscopic camera systems market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2031. The study offers complete summary of factors shaping the market growth.

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market: Key Findings

Enterprises Focus on Product Innovation

With surge in awareness pertaining to technologically advanced products, there has been a significant growth in the demand advanced medical imaging equipment across major parts of the globe. As a result, leading companies in the market are focused on the development and launch of advanced endoscopic camera systems.

Request Brochure of Endoscopic Camera Systems Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=83220

Surge in Demand for Certified Refurbished Endoscopic Camera Systems Drives Global Market

The adoption of certified refurbished endoscopic camera systems has increased in cash-strapped healthcare facilities of several nations around the world. Moreover, these products are gathering impetus, as they offer improved image quality, which helps in reducing eye fatigue that generally occur due to working on a monitor.

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in investments by market enterprises in R&D activities is resulting in the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced products. This is one of the key factors driving the growth avenues in the global endoscopic camera systems market.

Players are experiencing an increase in the demand for camera systems with state-of–the-art technologies and that can be customized as per specific settings. As a result, companies are increasing their production capabilities, thereby fulfilling current market needs.

Several organizations operating in the global endoscopic camera systems market are focused on increasing the availability of new as well as pre-owned world class surgical HD camera systems. Furthermore, they are developing camera systems with wireless transmission capabilities that can be utilized with wireless monitors.

Major end users, including diagnostic centers and hospitals are increasing inclination toward the use of 4K ultra HD (UHD) resolution in camera systems, which deploy 3840x2160 pixels image size. These systems are gathering traction, owing to their ability to offer comfort while working on large monitors. Moreover, 4K camera heads provide superior quality optical zoom and allow to achieve advanced quality of image in full-image as well as circular endoscopy images.

Buy Endoscopic Camera Systems Market Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=83220<ype=S

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market: Regional Analysis

The Asia pacific endoscopic camera systems market is expected to expand on the back of several factors such as increased consumer inclination toward the use of latest and technologically advanced products and improved disposable income of regional population. Moreover, rise in initiatives by government authorities to modernize regional healthcare infrastructure is anticipated to boost market growth.

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market: Key Players

The study profiles some of the key players operating in the endoscopic camera systems market. Thus, it gives all crucial information, including company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments of players profiled in the market report.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=83220

Some of the key players in the endoscopic camera systems market are:

Stryker

Olympus

SCHÖLLY FIBEROPTIC GMBH

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Gimmi GmbH

Xuzhou AKX Electronic Science And Technology Co., Ltd.

KARL STORZ

Richard Wolf GmbH

MEDIT INC

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd.

Global Endoscopic Camera Systems Market: Segmentation

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market, by Product

Device



Accessories

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market, by Sensor Type

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS)



Charge-coupled Device (CCD)

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market, by Application

Gastroenterology



Pulmonology



Orthopedic Surgery



Cardiology



ENT Surgery



Gynecology



Neurology



Urology

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market, by End-user

Hospitals



Diagnostic Centers



Others

Endoscopic Camera Systems Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of the Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa



GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Endoscopy Ultrasound Market: The global endoscopy ultrasound market was valued at approximately US$ 600.0 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 5.0% during the forecast period to reach a value of approximately US$ 1,000 Mn in 2026. Rise in adoption of endoscopy ultrasound techniques owing to their higher accuracy in diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) diseases is expected to drive the market from 2018 to 2026.

Endoscopy Equipment Market: The high demand for the flexible endoscopes is accounting for the dominating share in the global endoscopy devices market, and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the diverse application of these endoscopes to diagnose and treat different diseases and increased adoption of flexible endoscopes in healthcare settings.

Endoscopy Devices Market: Growing preference for endoscopy visualization systems due to the need for quick diagnosis for complex health problems such as cancer and neurological disorders is fuelling the growth of the endoscopy devices market. Manufacturers are also focusing on offering training to healthcare professionals for use of advanced endoscopy devices.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/endoscopic-camera-systems-market.htm

LOGO: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research